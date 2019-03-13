【埃塞俄比亞空難】特朗普：新飛機「太複雜容易發生意外」

埃塞俄比亞空難震撼航空業界，美國總統也擔心起來。特朗普周二（12日）與波音行政總裁米倫伯格（Dennis Muilenburg）通電話，彭博社引述消息報道，米倫伯格向特朗普保證波音737 MAX 8依然安全。
特朗普周二在社交網站Twitter上貼文，指現在飛機「已變得太複雜」，稱「舊式而簡單的反而更安全」。特朗普未有指明是什麼，但相信是日前發生致命空難的波音737 MAX 8客機。
特朗普在1989年時曾成立「特朗普航空公司」（Trump Airlines），經營航空事業。雖然沒多久就因波斯灣戰爭導致油價急升，公司出現經營困難在1992年結業，但特朗普確實對飛機有一定研究。特朗普現有一架私人的波音757客機。
波音稱他們會在未來數周為737 MAX 8客機進行系統更新。
埃塞俄比亞航空一架波音737 MAX 8客機在周日（10日）意外墜毀，機上157人全員罹難。事故與2018年10月印尼獅航空難屬同型客機，讓外界質疑飛機的安全性。
Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly. Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT. I see it all the time in many products. Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better. Split second decisions are....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年3月12日
....needed, and the complexity creates danger. All of this for great cost yet very little gain. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年3月12日
