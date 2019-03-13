【埃塞俄比亞空難】特朗普：新飛機「太複雜容易發生意外」

埃塞俄比亞空難震撼航空業界，美國總統也擔心起來。特朗普周二（12日）與波音行政總裁米倫伯格（Dennis Muilenburg）通電話，彭博社引述消息報道，米倫伯格向特朗普保證波音737 MAX 8依然安全。

特朗普周二在社交網站Twitter上貼文，指現在飛機「已變得太複雜」，稱「舊式而簡單的反而更安全」。特朗普未有指明是什麼，但相信是日前發生致命空難的波音737 MAX 8客機。

特朗普在1989年時曾成立「特朗普航空公司」（Trump Airlines），經營航空事業。雖然沒多久就因波斯灣戰爭導致油價急升，公司出現經營困難在1992年結業，但特朗普確實對飛機有一定研究。特朗普現有一架私人的波音757客機。

波音稱他們會在未來數周為737 MAX 8客機進行系統更新。

埃塞俄比亞航空一架波音737 MAX 8客機在周日（10日）意外墜毀，機上157人全員罹難。事故與2018年10月印尼獅航空難屬同型客機，讓外界質疑飛機的安全性。

