【通俄門】特朗普：米勒報告是「捏造」　完全胡說八道

美國司法部周四（18日）公開「通俄門」調查報告刪節版本後一天，總統特朗普（Donald Trump）到佛羅里達州海湖莊園度假。他起行前後在Twitter發布3條推文，形容特別檢察官米勒（Robert Muller）的報告是「瘋狂米勒報告」（Crazy Mueller Report），又指報告內容是「捏造」以「完全不實」（fabricated & totally untrue）。

他在第二則推文指出，自己從不同意親自作證。他認為沒需要去回應報告中有關他的陳述，當中部分完全是胡說八道（total bullshit）。他指這是一個從來都不應該發生的「非法地開始的騙局」（Illegally Started Hoax）。

他在發布第二則推文後便「潛水」，直至近9小時後打完哥爾夫球後再度繼續。

他在第三則推文中指出，現在是時候扭轉局面，讓一些曾干犯非常嚴重罪行（如間諜活動或叛國）、非常噁心及危險的人接受法律制裁。他在推文中所指的應是米勒。

美國司法部周四公開「通俄門」調查報告「刪節版」，合計488頁。當中部分內容被塗黑遮蓋。報告米勒未有搜集到足夠證據證明特朗普競選團隊與俄羅斯勾結，但報告寫明，俄羅斯政府以「徹底和有系統」的方式干預2016年大選。米勒調查亦舉出10個事例，指特朗普涉嫌濫用總統職權妨礙司法公正，干預「通俄門」調查或指示幕僚干涉。

