【通俄門】特朗普：米勒報告是「捏造」　完全胡說八道

美國司法部周四（18日）公開「通俄門」調查報告刪節版本後一天，總統特朗普（Donald Trump）到佛羅里達州海湖莊園度假。他起行前後在Twitter發布3條推文，形容特別檢察官米勒（Robert Muller）的報告是「瘋狂米勒報告」（Crazy Mueller Report），又指報告內容是「捏造」以「完全不實」（fabricated & totally untrue）。
Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue. Watch out for people that take so-called “notes,” when the notes never existed until needed. Because I never....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019
他在第二則推文指出，自己從不同意親自作證。他認為沒需要去回應報告中有關他的陳述，當中部分完全是胡說八道（total bullshit）。他指這是一個從來都不應該發生的「非法地開始的騙局」（Illegally Started Hoax）。
...agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the “Report” about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened, a...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019
他在發布第二則推文後便「潛水」，直至近9小時後打完哥爾夫球後再度繼續。
他在第三則推文中指出，現在是時候扭轉局面，讓一些曾干犯非常嚴重罪行（如間諜活動或叛國）、非常噁心及危險的人接受法律制裁。他在推文中所指的應是米勒。
....big, fat, waste of time, energy and money - $30,000,000 to be exact. It is now finally time to turn the tables and bring justice to some very sick and dangerous people who have committed very serious crimes, perhaps even Spying or Treason. This should never happen again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019
美國司法部周四公開「通俄門」調查報告「刪節版」，合計488頁。當中部分內容被塗黑遮蓋。報告米勒未有搜集到足夠證據證明特朗普競選團隊與俄羅斯勾結，但報告寫明，俄羅斯政府以「徹底和有系統」的方式干預2016年大選。米勒調查亦舉出10個事例，指特朗普涉嫌濫用總統職權妨礙司法公正，干預「通俄門」調查或指示幕僚干涉。
（綜合報道）