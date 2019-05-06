【通俄門】特朗普：米勒不應到國會作證

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周日（5日）在Twitter表示，「通俄門」特別檢察官米勒（Robert Mueller）不應該到國會作證。
眾議院司法委員會主席納德勒（Jerrold Nadler）4月18日表示已去信米勒，要求他到國會出席聽證會，就通俄調查提供詳盡資訊。
It is clear Congress and the American people must hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in person to better understand his findings. We are now requesting Mueller to appear before @HouseJudiciary as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Mmo6PA4KPt— (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) 2019年4月18日
特朗普上周五（3日）表示，把決定權交給司法部長巴爾（William Barr），他曾表示對於米勒作證，他不覺得有問題。
眾議院司法委員會成員、民主黨議員西西蘭（David Cicilline）周日告訴霍士新聞台（Fox News），目標是讓米勒5月15日到國會作證。
特朗普在社交網站表示，民主黨此舉或是因為不滿意調查報告結果，「他們討厭看到結論是我沒有通俄」。
按這份通俄門的調查報告，無證據顯示特朗普團隊與俄勾結，但對特朗普是否有妨礙司法公正未有明確答案。
After spending more than $35,000,000 over a two year period, interviewing 500 people, using 18 Trump Hating Angry Democrats & 49 FBI Agents - all culminating in a more than 400 page Report showing NO COLLUSION - why would the Democrats in Congress now need Robert Mueller.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年5月5日
（CNBC）