【通俄門】特朗普：米勒不應到國會作證

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周日（5日）在Twitter表示，「通俄門」特別檢察官米勒（Robert Mueller）不應該到國會作證。

眾議院司法委員會主席納德勒（Jerrold Nadler）4月18日表示已去信米勒，要求他到國會出席聽證會，就通俄調查提供詳盡資訊。

特朗普上周五（3日）表示，把決定權交給司法部長巴爾（William Barr），他曾表示對於米勒作證，他不覺得有問題。

眾議院司法委員會成員、民主黨議員西西蘭（David Cicilline）周日告訴霍士新聞台（Fox News），目標是讓米勒5月15日到國會作證。

特朗普在社交網站表示，民主黨此舉或是因為不滿意調查報告結果，「他們討厭看到結論是我沒有通俄」。

按這份通俄門的調查報告，無證據顯示特朗普團隊與俄勾結，但對特朗普是否有妨礙司法公正未有明確答案。

【通俄門】美司法部長巴爾拒作證　民主黨斥藐視國會兼「講大話」
【通俄門】美司法部長取消到眾議院作證
【通俄門】美司法部長：米勒曾稱不建議起訴特朗普
【通俄門】美眾院司法委員會主席：不排除彈劾特朗普

（CNBC）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。