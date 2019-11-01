【逃犯條例】美國參議員推「Be Water」法案　藉以制裁中港官員

香港反修例風波持續，早前訪港的美國共和黨參議員霍利（Josh Hawley）10月31日表示，他與另外兩位參議員聯署提出《Hong Kong Be Water Act》（暫譯：《香港如水法》），以制裁侵犯香港民眾自由的中港官員。

霍利於Twitter表示，他與同屬共和黨的參議員斯科特（Rick Scott）及科寧（John Cornyn）聯署提出《香港如水法》，主要內容如下：

1. 譴責中國政府違反《中英聯合聲明》及《基本法》，侵犯香港人賦予的公民自由；

2. 建議根據《全球馬格尼茨基人權問責法》（Magnitsky Act），凍結打壓香港人言論、集會等自由的中港政府官員及相關人士；

3. 凍結有份協助打壓香港人言論、集會等自由的中國公民及國營企業資產。

霍利和斯科特曾經到香港視察示威情況，前者表示自己由示威者身上學會已故武打影星李小龍的「Be Water」名言：與警察衝突時如何像水一樣快速流動。他認為香港已經急速變成一個警察國度，因此有必要向世界發出訊息：美國會與中共抗爭的香港民眾站於同一陣線。

