【逃犯條例】美國參議員推「Be Water」法案　藉以制裁中港官員

香港反修例風波持續，早前訪港的美國共和黨參議員霍利（Josh Hawley）10月31日表示，他與另外兩位參議員聯署提出《Hong Kong Be Water Act》（暫譯：《香港如水法》），以制裁侵犯香港民眾自由的中港官員。
Today I’m introducing new legislation to impose Global Magnitsky sanctions on Beijing officials & their collaborators who seek to repress Hong Kong. The situation there is urgent. Proud to be joined by @SenRickScott & @JohnCornyn #StandWithHongKong https://t.co/Owa6mMcjak— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) 2019年10月31日
霍利於Twitter表示，他與同屬共和黨的參議員斯科特（Rick Scott）及科寧（John Cornyn）聯署提出《香港如水法》，主要內容如下：
1. 譴責中國政府違反《中英聯合聲明》及《基本法》，侵犯香港人賦予的公民自由；
2. 建議根據《全球馬格尼茨基人權問責法》（Magnitsky Act），凍結打壓香港人言論、集會等自由的中港政府官員及相關人士；
3. 凍結有份協助打壓香港人言論、集會等自由的中國公民及國營企業資產。
I’m proud to sponsor the Hong Kong Be Water Act with @HawleyMO & @JohnCornyn to fight the brutality, threats & intimidation.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) 2019年10月31日
As Americans, we can't allow this to continue. We must stand with the brave Hong Kongers fighting for human rights being suppressed by Communist China. pic.twitter.com/UFQ5EwgGIx
霍利和斯科特曾經到香港視察示威情況，前者表示自己由示威者身上學會已故武打影星李小龍的「Be Water」名言：與警察衝突時如何像水一樣快速流動。他認為香港已經急速變成一個警察國度，因此有必要向世界發出訊息：美國會與中共抗爭的香港民眾站於同一陣線。