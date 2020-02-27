美國密爾沃基啤酒廠發生槍擊案　傳最少7人身亡

撰文：張子傑
美國威斯康星州密爾沃基市（Milwaukee）2月26日發生槍擊事件，導致多人身亡，消息指槍手亦當場喪生。
There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able.— Molson Coors Beverage Company (@MolsonCoors) February 26, 2020
事發於當地時間26日下午，美國啤酒大廠Molson Coors位於密爾沃基市的廠房園區傳出槍聲，警方其後到場，亦指威脅已經解除，但沒有透露詳情。
市長巴雷特（Tom Barrett）指，相信連同槍手在內，事件導致多人死亡。他強調槍手的行為在這個社會並沒有立足之地，而且毫無道理。
現時未知槍擊案的起因，當地傳媒引述消息指，事件中有6人被殺，而槍手亦證實身亡。
Molson Coors前身是Miller釀酒廠，及後被收購。事發的廠房地區被稱為米勒谷（Miller Valley），當中包括一間有160年歷史的釀酒廠和分發中心，另外亦設有公司辦公室等，估計整個區域有最少600人工作。