美國密爾沃基啤酒廠發生槍擊案　傳最少7人身亡

美國威斯康星州密爾沃基市（Milwaukee）2月26日發生槍擊事件，導致多人身亡，消息指槍手亦當場喪生。

事發於當地時間26日下午，美國啤酒大廠Molson Coors位於密爾沃基市的廠房園區傳出槍聲，警方其後到場，亦指威脅已經解除，但沒有透露詳情。

市長巴雷特（Tom Barrett）指，相信連同槍手在內，事件導致多人死亡。他強調槍手的行為在這個社會並沒有立足之地，而且毫無道理。

現時未知槍擊案的起因，當地傳媒引述消息指，事件中有6人被殺，而槍手亦證實身亡。

Molson Coors前身是Miller釀酒廠，及後被收購。事發的廠房地區被稱為米勒谷（Miller Valley），當中包括一間有160年歷史的釀酒廠和分發中心，另外亦設有公司辦公室等，估計整個區域有最少600人工作。

