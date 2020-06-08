【美國示威】倫敦爆衝突警員浴血　首相約翰遜強調將追究滋事者

英國倫敦周日（6月7日）有民眾上街示威，抗議美國非裔男子弗洛伊德（George Floyd）之死引發出的種族歧視及警暴問題，示威群眾連續第二日在美國大使館、國會廣場及唐寧街首相府附近聚集，有人向警員投擲煙花及玻璃樽等物品，數名警員受傷。

當日有示威者嘗試燃燒英國國旗，並向警員投擲煙花及玻璃樽等物品，導致數名警員受傷流血；警方隨後採取驅散行動，並拘捕滋事份子，連日示威已經導致約27名警員受傷。

首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）透過Twitter表示，民眾有權和平抗議，但沒有權攻擊警員，情況已經違背示威的原意，定必會追究責任。

在南部布里斯托巿（Bristol），有示威者拉倒17世紀奴隸商人科爾斯頓（Edward Colston）的銅像，以膝蓋跪頸的方式悼念弗洛伊德，銅像其後被推入河中。

