【美國示威】新奧爾良奴隸主雕像遭示威者破壞並丟進密西西比河

美國路易斯安那州（Louisiana）新奧爾良市（New Orleans）6月13日爆發示威，期間有人破壞19世紀奴隸主麥克多諾（John McDonogh）的雕像，其後還把它扔進密西西比河（Mississippi River）裏。

警方當天在一份聲明中表示，示威者在市政廳對面的鄧肯廣場（Duncan Plaza）把雕像拖到街道後放上貨車，再把它運送到密西西比河並把它丟進河中。目前已逮捕2名駕駛貨車的人。

社交媒體上的一條影片顯示，當時有數十人圍着雕像，有些人拿繩綁起它，還有一些人打它。雕像倒向地面後，現場人士便歡呼起來。社交媒體另有片段顯示人們把雕像丟進河的經過。

市長坎特雷爾（LaToya Cantrell）在Twitter上表示：「新奧爾良市拒絕故意破壞和損毀城市財產，這是違法的。」

