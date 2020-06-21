英國雷丁發生斬人案　傳3人喪生　事件或涉恐襲

英國倫敦以西城鎮雷丁（Reading）一個公園6月20日持刀傷人案，目前已知有最少2人送院，消息指事件或造成3死2傷，警方其後拘捕一名涉案男子。英國天空新聞（Sky News）引述內政部消息指，事件可能涉及恐怖主義。
事發於當地時間20日晚上約7時，警方指雷丁市內Forbury Gardens發生一宗嚴重事件，並派員到場調查。該公園在同日較早時間舉行「黑人的命都是命」（Black lives Matter）集會，而集會發起人表示，事發時參加人士都已經離開現場。
Two air ambulances and a police car in Kings Meadow after incident in Forbury Gardens #rdguk pic.twitter.com/43aJojoJU0— Claire Gould (@ClaireLJG1987) June 20, 2020
網上流傳相信是現場片段，見到多人浴血倒在地上，有途人和警員為傷者進行心外壓急救，不過負責警察和消防事務的國務大臣莫陶斯（Kit Malthouse）呼籲民眾不要在網上分享有關片段，而是向警方提供線索。
Police attended at around 7pm along with other emergency services.— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 20, 2020
Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody.
《每日電訊報》（The Telegraph）則引述消息人士報道，事件導致3死，另外有2人情況危殆，但天空新聞和英國廣播公司（BBC）證實有最少兩名傷者送院。
雷丁公會發生斬人事件後，全副武裝的警員到市內一處住所搜查。（AP）
首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）、內政大臣彭黛玲（Priti Patel）在Twitter留言，稱對事件感到非常憂慮，並慰問所有受影響人士及警方和醫護人員。
Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading.— Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 20, 2020
My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene.