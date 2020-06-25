美多家品牌抵制Facebook停廣告　包括Ben & Jerry's與North Face

Facebook遭指控未能解決社交平台上的仇恨言論問題，多家公司決定暫停到該平台投放廣告，美國雪糕品牌Ben & Jerry's在6月23日宣布加入抵制行列，7月1日起會暫停在Facebook及Instagram賣廣告。服裝品牌The North Face之前已在6月19日宣布加入。
We will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the US in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign. Facebook, Inc. must take the clear and unequivocal actions to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate. >>>https://t.co/7OpxtcbDGg pic.twitter.com/I989Uk9V3h— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) June 23, 2020
Ben & Jerry's發聲明表示支持抵制運動，呼籲Facebook採取更強而有力的行動，阻止社交平台被用作煽動種族主義、發放仇恨言論，或破壞民主。戶外服裝品牌The North Face、Patagonia等亦加入有關行動。
We’re in. We’re Out @Facebook #StopHateForProfit— The North Face (@thenorthface) June 19, 2020
Learn more: https://t.co/uAT7u7mjBG https://t.co/jVxTIH5ThQ
Patagonia is proud to join the Stop Hate for Profit campaign. We will pull all ads on Facebook and Instagram, effective immediately, through at least the end of July, pending meaningful action from the social media giant.— Patagonia (@patagonia) June 21, 2020
Facebook：採取措施審視公司政策
這是「停止用仇恨賺錢」（Stop Hate for Profit）運動的一部分，該運動呼籲Facebook採取明確行動，阻止社交網站平台被利用作散播及放大種族主義和仇恨。
Facebook在21日表示，正在採取措施審視公司政策，以決定如何在實施政策時確保多樣性和透明度，並促進種族正義和選民在平台上的參與。