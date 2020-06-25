美多家品牌抵制Facebook停廣告　包括Ben & Jerry's與North Face

Facebook遭指控未能解決社交平台上的仇恨言論問題，多家公司決定暫停到該平台投放廣告，美國雪糕品牌Ben & Jerry's在6月23日宣布加入抵制行列，7月1日起會暫停在Facebook及Instagram賣廣告。服裝品牌The North Face之前已在6月19日宣布加入。

Ben & Jerry's發聲明表示支持抵制運動，呼籲Facebook採取更強而有力的行動，阻止社交平台被用作煽動種族主義、發放仇恨言論，或破壞民主。戶外服裝品牌The North Face、Patagonia等亦加入有關行動。

Facebook：採取措施審視公司政策

這是「停止用仇恨賺錢」（Stop Hate for Profit）運動的一部分，該運動呼籲Facebook採取明確行動，阻止社交網站平台被利用作散播及放大種族主義和仇恨。

Facebook在21日表示，正在採取措施審視公司政策，以決定如何在實施政策時確保多樣性和透明度，並促進種族正義和選民在平台上的參與。

