美國財政部制裁4名中國官員　包括新疆黨委書記陳全國

美國財政部7月9日發表聲明，宣布按《全球馬格尼茨基人權問責法案》（The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act）制裁4名中國官員及新疆公安局，其中包括新疆黨委書記陳全國、前政法委書記朱海侖、新疆維吾爾自治區政府副主席王明山，以及現任新疆維吾爾自治區公安廳黨委書記霍留軍。

聲明表示，上述4人涉及嚴重侵犯新疆少數民族的人權，其中包括大規模恣意拘留及嚴重虐待當地的維吾爾族人、伊斯蘭教徒及其他少數民族。財政部長姆努欽（Steven Mnuchin）在聲明中稱：「美國承諾會全力動用其經濟實力，追究那些在新疆及全世界範圍內侵犯人權者的責任。」

國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）其後於Twitter表示，已經將3名中共在新疆的高官及其家人列入禁止入境美國的名單之內。根據美國國務院的網站顯示，被制裁的官員包括陳全國、朱海侖和王明山。

