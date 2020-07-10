美國財政部制裁4名中國官員　包括新疆黨委書記陳全國

撰文：李福源
美國財政部7月9日發表聲明，宣布按《全球馬格尼茨基人權問責法案》（The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act）制裁4名中國官員及新疆公安局，其中包括新疆黨委書記陳全國、前政法委書記朱海侖、新疆維吾爾自治區政府副主席王明山，以及現任新疆維吾爾自治區公安廳黨委書記霍留軍。
聲明表示，上述4人涉及嚴重侵犯新疆少數民族的人權，其中包括大規模恣意拘留及嚴重虐待當地的維吾爾族人、伊斯蘭教徒及其他少數民族。財政部長姆努欽（Steven Mnuchin）在聲明中稱：「美國承諾會全力動用其經濟實力，追究那些在新疆及全世界範圍內侵犯人權者的責任。」
Today, I designated three senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party in Xinjiang for gross violations of human rights, making them and their immediate family members ineligible for entry into the United States.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 9, 2020
國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）其後於Twitter表示，已經將3名中共在新疆的高官及其家人列入禁止入境美國的名單之內。根據美國國務院的網站顯示，被制裁的官員包括陳全國、朱海侖和王明山。