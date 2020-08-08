制裁名單包括林鄭月娥11中港官員　美國對華強硬派議員稱好

美國財政部8月8日對包括香港特首林鄭月娥在內11名香港及中國官員實施制裁。對華抱持強硬立場的共和黨籍參議員魯比奧（Marco Rubio）同日發聲明讚許特朗普政府的行動，指被制裁人士策劃損害香港自治，同時還帶頭從事壓迫行動，違背香港要保護人權的承諾。
魯比奧是《香港人權與民主法案》（Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act）提案人，他說「林鄭月娥多次向世界表明，她是自願當中國政府及共產黨的棋子，多過想成為《中英聯合聲明》項下保證的香港自治的守護者。」
他指她也協助北京玫府破壞香港民主自由與法治。他說：「我讚揚特朗普制裁這些人，這些人策劃對香港自治權的侵蝕，同時帶頭開展鎮壓運動，違反香港保護普世人權的承諾。」
↓想看4位美國共和黨議員回應美國財政部制裁中港官員的言論，請點擊放大觀看：
美國參議院外交關係委員會主席、共和黨參議員里施（Jim Risch）在Twitter推文，稱他樂見特朗政府制裁包括林鄭月娥在內的中港領導人，這些人在「港版國安法」的實施中扮演角色。他強調：「這部嚴酷法律損害香港自治、法治與港人的權利。我們一如以往與香港人民站在一起。」
I’m glad that the administration is sanctioning #CCP & #HongKong leaders, including Carrie Lam, who have played a part in implementing the HK National Security Law. This draconian law undermines HK autonomy, rule of law, & rights of HKers. As always, we stand w/ the people of HK.— U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SenateForeign) August 7, 2020
參議院外委會亞太小組主席加德納（Cory Gardner）推文稱，制裁這11位損害香港自治、基本自由人士，向世界大聲且清楚傳達出美國人民與香港站在一起的訊息。他表示，港人的聲音必須能在不畏懼壓迫與報復下發出，「我們（指華府）應動用所有可行外交工具去阻止香港民主及人權倒退。」
New @USTreasury sanctions on 11 individuals for undermining #HongKong’s autonomy and basic freedoms send a message loud and clear to the world: The people of the United States #StandWithHongKong.https://t.co/0paH4IhdZu— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 7, 2020
曾競選美國總統的共和黨籍參議員羅姆尼（Mitt Romney）也推文讚許制裁行動。羅姆尼表示，這些遭制裁人士積極作為中共代理人，消除香港自由與自治，「我們（指華府）應盡一切所能對抗中國殘酷的鎮壓和審查行動。」
Good. These individuals are actively working as CCP agents to eliminate the freedom and autonomy of Hong Kong. We must do all that we can to combat China’s brutal campaign of repression and censorship. https://t.co/qXzS6U4ajD— Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) August 7, 2020