制裁名單包括林鄭月娥11中港官員　美國對華強硬派議員稱好

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國財政部8月8日對包括香港特首林鄭月娥在內11名香港及中國官員實施制裁。對華抱持強硬立場的共和黨籍參議員魯比奧（Marco Rubio）同日發聲明讚許特朗普政府的行動，指被制裁人士策劃損害香港自治，同時還帶頭從事壓迫行動，違背香港要保護人權的承諾。

魯比奧是《香港人權與民主法案》（Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act）提案人，他說「林鄭月娥多次向世界表明，她是自願當中國政府及共產黨的棋子，多過想成為《中英聯合聲明》項下保證的香港自治的守護者。」

他指她也協助北京玫府破壞香港民主自由與法治。他說：「我讚揚特朗普制裁這些人，這些人策劃對香港自治權的侵蝕，同時帶頭開展鎮壓運動，違反香港保護普世人權的承諾。」

↓想看4位美國共和黨議員回應美國財政部制裁中港官員的言論，請點擊放大觀看：

+4
+3
+2

美國參議院外交關係委員會主席、共和黨參議員里施（Jim Risch）在Twitter推文，稱他樂見特朗政府制裁包括林鄭月娥在內的中港領導人，這些人在「港版國安法」的實施中扮演角色。他強調：「這部嚴酷法律損害香港自治、法治與港人的權利。我們一如以往與香港人民站在一起。」

參議院外委會亞太小組主席加德納（Cory Gardner）推文稱，制裁這11位損害香港自治、基本自由人士，向世界大聲且清楚傳達出美國人民與香港站在一起的訊息。他表示，港人的聲音必須能在不畏懼壓迫與報復下發出，「我們（指華府）應動用所有可行外交工具去阻止香港民主及人權倒退。」

曾競選美國總統的共和黨籍參議員羅姆尼（Mitt Romney）也推文讚許制裁行動。羅姆尼表示，這些遭制裁人士積極作為中共代理人，消除香港自由與自治，「我們（指華府）應盡一切所能對抗中國殘酷的鎮壓和審查行動。」

【制裁林鄭】路透社：港府押後立法會選舉　促成美國加強審議制裁
美國制裁中港官員　蓬佩奧：港府行為令人不能接受
美國制裁｜11名中港官員被美制裁有何後果？禁止金錢、服務往來
美國財政部制裁11名中港官員　包括林鄭月娥、鄭若驊、駱惠寧等
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。