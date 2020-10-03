【特朗普確診】梅拉尼婭：病徵輕微　期望盡快康復

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）及第一夫人梅拉尼婭（Melania Trump）10月1日證實感染新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19），引起全球關注。梅拉尼婭2日於網上留言，稱自己的病徵輕微，並感謝大家的關心。

梅拉尼婭於Twitter留言，指自己的狀況大致良好，期望可以盡快康復。她較早時表示，自己與特朗普和不少美國人一隸，在確診後留在家中隔離檢疫，亦因此決定將原定的活動延期，她呼籲大家保持健康，一同度過疫情。

霍士新聞（Fox News）主播華萊士（Chris Wallace）認為，特朗普可能會暫停競選活動最少10天。

美國參議院多數黨領袖麥康奈爾（Mitch McConnell）表示，自己2日於特朗普談過電話，形容對方很精神，雙方亦討論政事，包括關於參議院確認最高法院大法官巴雷特（Amy Coney Barrett）的提名程序。

另外參議院少數黨領袖舒默（Chuck Schumer）則提出，國會應為議員及員工實施檢驗病毒及追蹤計劃，並須向公眾交代所有結果，阻止可能爆發的情況，以及考慮是否需要為國會山莊的人員隔離檢疫。

