《時代》周刊最新封面曝光　白宮煙囪湧出「新冠肺炎病毒雲」

美國《赫芬頓郵報》報道，將在19日出刊的最新一期《時代》雜誌封面曝光，美國白宮4個煙囪湧出大量紅色「病毒雲」，還遮住「時代」雜誌部分字母，封面背景是黑色的，只有一處窗戶還亮着。
《時代》雜誌公布新封面的Instagram貼文稱，美國總統特朗普癡迷於力量和權勢，無法忍受被視為是個病弱的老人。他還在近幾周霸凌國會、政治對手和民主體制，並「嘲弄衛生預防措施，根本是大膽地讓自己感染新冠病毒。他會犧牲自己周圍的人、國家甚至是自己的健康，這一切都是為了讓自己顯得軟弱」。
A President obsessed with strength and dominance could never stand to be revealed as a sick, vulnerable old man, a mortal made of flesh like the rest of us, ashes to ashes, writes @mollyesque in this week's cover story. There could never be a Wizard of Oz moment for Donald J. Trump, with his might-makes-right brand of politics. In recent weeks, he has bullied the Congress, his political opponent and the very machinery of democracy itself, all while mocking health precautions, practically daring the virus to infect him. He would sacrifice those around him, the country and even potentially his own health—anything it took not to appear weak. To Trump, science is just another biased Deep State lie, another loser to be bullied into submission. He could have done the responsible thing, but his ideology is strength. It is too soon to write the epitaph of the Trump presidency, but one day we may look back and see this as his ultimate weakness. Read more at the link in bio. Illustration by TIME

貼文還提到，對特朗普而言，科學只是另一個「深層政府」謊言。「特朗普本可以做一些負起責任的事情，但他的意識形態強大。雖然目前要對特朗普的總統任期蓋棺論定為時過早，但有天我們會發現這是他最大的弱點。」
【本文獲「聯合新聞網」授權轉載。】
