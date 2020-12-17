美國10州政府聯手入稟法院　控告Google廣告操作損害競爭

由美國德克薩斯州（Texas）牽頭的10個州政府12月16日宣布，將入稟指控互聯網巨企Google違反《反壟斷法》，強調該公司在廣告操作方面有不當行為。
除了德州外，其餘9個州包括阿肯色州（Arkansas）、印第安納州（Indiana）、肯塔基州（Kentucky）、密蘇里州（Missouri）、密西西比州（Mississippi）、南達科他州（South Dakota）、北達科他州（North Dakota）、猶他州（Utah）及愛達荷州（Idaho）。
美國10州政府聯手入稟法院控告Google，圖為2019年9月在德國一個展覽的Google廣告板（Getty）
德州的州檢察長帕克斯頓（Ken Paxton）在Twitter表示，決定入稟法庭控告Google，針對其廣告操作技術存在違反市場競爭的不當行為，並控制操控廣告價格令到對手無法與其競爭。
#BREAKING: Texas takes the lead once more! Today, we’re filing a lawsuit against #Google for anticompetitive conduct.— Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 16, 2020
This internet Goliath used its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition, and harm YOU, the consumer. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/fdEVEWQb0e
Google正面臨多宗訴訟，美國司法部聯同11個州份之前在10月20日入稟起訴Google，指控對方違反《反壟斷法》，令該公司在搜尋引擎取得領先地位。其後Google回應指，該官司充滿漏洞，並強調是用戶選擇使用Google，不是他們沒有其他替代品。