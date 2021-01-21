拜登就職演說全文（中英對照）｜「我將擔任所有美國人的總統！」

撰文： 楊倩 最後更新日期： 2021-01-21 08:21

美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）就職典禮在美國東岸時間1月20日早上11時半（香港時間21日凌晨12時半）舉行，他在全球見證下，宣誓成為美國第46任總統。以下是他就職演說全文，首先是中文翻譯，以及英語全文。

↓想看更多有關拜登就職典禮的照片，請點擊放大觀看：

+ 9 + 9 + 9

羅伯茨首席大法官，賀錦麗副總統。議長佩洛西，（民主黨及共和黨）領袖舒默、麥康奈爾，彭斯副總統，尊敬的客人和美國同胞，今天是美國的大日子。

這是民主的、歷史性的一天、希望可通過時代的熔煉來修復和解決一些問題。美國經過了新的考驗，美國迎來了挑戰。今天，我們慶祝的不是候選人的勝利，而是民主事業的勝利。人民，人民的意志已經被傾聽，人民的意志得到了重視。

我們再次了解到民主是寶貴的、是脆弱的。此時此刻，朋友們，民主佔了上風。

現在，在這片神聖的土地上，這裏幾天前才被暴力試圖撼動國會之根基，我們團結在一起，成為一個在上帝之下不可分割的國家，和平進行權力移交，正如兩世紀來一貫的做法。

我們以獨特的美國方式前瞻：躁動，大膽，樂觀，著眼於我們可以、並必須成為的國家。

我感謝兩黨的前任今天出席。我衷心感謝他們。而且我知道憲法的彈性及我們國家的力量。正如昨晚與我交談的卡特總統一樣，即使他今天不能與我們同在，讓我們向他的一生奉獻致敬。

我剛做了神聖的宣誓，誠如喬治·華盛頓以來每個愛國者那樣，但美國故事並不取決於我們中任何一個，也不取決於我們中的某些，而是取決於我們所有人，我們這些尋求更完美團結的人民。

這是一個偉大的國家。我們是良善的人。數世紀以來，風雨中、在和平與戰爭中，我們走到今天。但路漫漫，我們將加快和加緊步伐向前推進，因為在這個危險的冬天，我們有許多事要做、許多可能性，有很多需要修理，有很多要恢復，有很多要治愈，有很多需要收穫。

在我國歷史上，很少有人面臨比我們此時所面臨更難、更高的挑戰。百年一遇的病毒悄然籠罩整個國家。一年內奪去如二戰中美國喪生那樣多的生命。數百萬人失業，數十萬家企業關門，四百年來為種族正義的吶喊撼動我們，全人正義的夢想刻不容緩。

來自地球本身求生的吶喊不能更絕望更清晰了。現在，政治極端主義，白人至上主義，本土恐怖主義的崛起，我們必需面對也必將之擊敗。

要克服這些挑戰，修復靈魂，保障美國的未來，不僅需要言語，而必要民主中最難捉摸的一環：團結，團結！

在另一個一月，1863年元旦，亞伯拉罕·林肯（Abraham Lincoln）簽署了《解放奴隸宣言》。我引用這位總統落筆時說：「如果我能名留青史，一定是因為這一舉動，我全心全靈投入。」

今天我全心全靈投入，在這個一月的一天，我全心全靈投入於：將美國團結在一起，團結我們的人民，團結我們的國家。我請每個美國人都加入我的行列。

團結起來對抗我們的敵人：憤怒、怨懟、仇恨、極端主義、無法無天、暴力、疾病、失業和絕望。團結一致，我們能做偉大的事、重要的事；我們能糾正錯誤；我們能使人們從事良好的工作；我們能在安全的學校裡教育孩子；我們能戰勝致命的病毒；我們能獎勵工作和重建中產階級，並使所有人享有安全的醫療保健；我們能提供種族正義；我們能再次使美國成為造福世界的主導力量。

我知道現在談團結可能聽來像個愚蠢的幻想。我知道分裂我們的力量深遠而真實，但我也知道它們並不新鮮。我們的歷史一直在生而平等的美國理想與醜惡殘酷的現實中掙扎，種族主義、本土主義、恐懼、妖魔化長期使我們分裂。鬥爭是恆常，勝利難永保。

↓想看更多有關拜登人生大事的照片，請點擊放大觀看：

+ 5 + 5 + 5

通過內戰、大蕭條、世界大戰、9/11；通過鬥爭、犧牲和挫折，我們的善良天使總是佔了上風。在每次這種時刻，足夠多的人團結起來、使所有人一起前進，我們現在可以做到。有歷史、信仰和理性帶路，團結之路。我們不將彼此視為對手，而是鄰里。我們可以互相尊重，我們可以團結起來停止吵鬧和降溫。因為沒有團結，就沒有和平，只有痛苦和憤怒；沒有進步，只有精疲力盡；沒有國家，只有混亂狀態。

這是我們面臨危機和挑戰的歷史時刻。團結是前進的道路。作為美利堅合眾國，我們必須面對這一刻。只要這樣做，我保證您不會失敗。只要一起行動，在美國我們從未會失敗。

因此，此時此地，大家重新開始。讓我們再開始聆聽彼此。互相聽見，互相尊重。政治不一定是摧毀一切障礙物的一團狂火；每個分歧不必是全面開戰爭的原因。我們必須拒絕操縱事實甚至製造事實的文化。

我的美國同胞們，我們必須與此不同，美國必須比這更好，我相信美國比這要好得多。隨便看看，我們正站在國會大廈圓頂的陰影下，正如我們前面提到的，在內戰期間，團結本身懸而未決，然而我們忍受了，我們獲勝了。

在這裡，我們踏足的巨大林蔭路上，馬丁路德金博士曾高談他的夢想；我們立足之處，108年前的另一就職典禮上，成千上萬的抗議者試圖阻止勇敢的婦女為爭取選舉權而遊行。而今天，我們紀念美國歷史上第一位女性副總統宣誓就職：副總統賀錦麗。不要告訴我世事不會變。

在這裡，我們站在阿靈頓公墓的波托馬克對面，獻出了最後一份虔誠的英雄們在永遠安息。幾天前暴亂分子認為他們可以利用暴力來壓制人民的意願、停止我們的民主、將我們逐出該神聖的土地，而我們站在這裡。

它沒有發生。它永不會發生，今天不會，明天不會，永遠不會。永遠不會。

對於所有支持我們競選活動的人，您的信任令我謙卑。對於所有不支持我們的人，讓我這樣說，在向前走時請一路聽我講，量度我和我的心。如果您仍然不認同，那就這樣吧。這就是民主，就是美國。和平地反對的權利，是我們共和國的護欄，也許是這個國家最大的力量。

但請清楚地聽我說：分歧一定不能導致分裂。我向您保證，我將擔任所有美國人的總統。所有美國人。我保證，我會為那些不支持我的人努力，正如為那些支持我的人一樣。

許多世紀以前，聖人聖奧古斯丁（Saint Augustine）寫信給人民，是由他們共同的愛所定義的人群。我們共同喜歡的哪些對象將我們定義為美國人？我想我們懂：機會，安全，自由，尊嚴，尊重，榮譽以及是的，真理。

最近幾周和幾個月裡我們上了慘痛的一課。有真理，有謊言，為權和利而說謊。我們每個人作為公民、作為美國人有義務和責任捍衛真相、戰勝謊言，尤其是作為領導人，曾承諾遵守《憲法》，保護我們國家的領導人。

看，我知道許多美國人對未來充滿恐懼和不安。我了解，他們擔心自己的工作。我知道，就像我父親一樣，他們晚上躺在床上，凝視著天花板，想知道我能保持自己的醫療保健嗎？我可以償還抵押貸款嗎？考慮他們的家庭，接下來要做什麼。我向你保證，我明白。

↓想認拜登飼養的寵物以及美國白宮主人飼養寵物的傳統，請點擊放大觀看：

+ 11 + 11 + 11

但是答案不是內向的，退縮到相互派系競爭，不信任那些樣貌、信仰方式、或新聞來源與自己不同的人，我們必須結束這場紅與藍，農村對城市，農村對城市，保守對自由的不文明之戰。只要我們敞開心扉，而不是使自己的內心僵硬，就可以做到。如果我們表現出一點寬容和謙卑，並願意易地而處，就像我媽媽說的那樣，代入對方處境片刻就好。因為這就是生活。命運并不會幫你盤算，有時你需要幫助，有時別人向我們求援。必然是這樣的，我們互相幫助，這樣，我們的國家將變得更強大，更繁榮，更為未來做好準備。我們仍然可以不同意。

同胞們，我們前面的工作將彼此需要。需要我們所有的力量來度過這個黑暗的冬天。我們正在進入病毒最艱難和最致命的時期。我們必須放下政治，最終以「一個國家」的身份面對這種大流行。一個國家！

正如聖經所說，我向你保證：「哭泣可能會持續一晚，而喜悅會在早晨到來。」我們將一起克服，一起。

看，各位，我在參議院共事過的所有同事，我們都知道世界在註視著今天的所有人。因此，這是我對那些我們國境之外的人的信息：美國已經受了考驗，我們為此而變得更加強大，我們將修復我們的聯盟，並再次與世界互動。要應付不是昨天的挑戰，而是今天和明天的挑戰。而且，我們將帶頭不僅以力量為榜樣，還將以我們的榜樣為力量。

為和平，進步與安全，我們將成為強大和值得信賴的合作夥伴。看，你們都知道，我們在這個國家經歷了那麽多事。作爲總統我的第一個行動是想請您加入我的默禱，以紀念過去一年因大流行而喪生的所有人。那四十萬美國同胞，他們是母親，父親，丈夫，妻子，兒子，女兒，朋友，鄰居和同事。我們將榮耀他們，通過成為我們能夠且應該成為的人民和國家。因此，我請您，為那些喪生或被遺忘的人、為我們的國家默哀的祈禱。

阿們！

各位，這是考驗之時，我們的民主和真相面臨著攻擊，肆虐的病毒、日益加劇的不平等、系統性種族主義的刺、氣候危機、美國在世界上的角色。任何一項都足以狠狠挑戰我們。但事實是，我們要同時面對所有這些，向這個國家展示了我們最重大的責任之一。現在我們將接受考驗。我們要採取行動嗎？所有人？是時候拿出氣魄了，有很多事要做。可以肯定的是，我保證，你我會受到審判，憑我們如何解決這時代的危機。

↓想看更多有關拜登從政之路的照片，請點擊放大觀看：

+ 8 + 8 + 8

問題是我們會否崛起。我們將掌握這個難得而艱難的時刻嗎？我們會履行我們的義務，並將新的更好的世界交給我們的孩子嗎？我相信我們必須這樣做，相信你也一樣，我們會的。當我們這樣做時，將寫下美利堅合眾國歷史上下一個偉大篇章。有個關於美國的故事，好像是一首歌，對我來說意義重大，叫做，有一段很突出：

一世紀的工作和祈禱將我們帶到了今天。 我們的遺產是什麼？孩子們會怎麼說？ 當我時日已盡，請讓我內心深處知道。 美國，美國，我爲你盡力了。 American Anthem

讓我們添加，讓我們將自己的工作和祈禱加入這個偉大民族不斷發展的故事中。如果我們這樣做，那麼當我們時日已盡，我們的孩子和孩子的孩子們都會這樣形容我們：他們盡了最大的努力，履行了自己的職責，治癒了一片破碎的土地。

同胞們，我將在上帝和你們面前許下神聖誓言來為我開始的一天作結。我答應你們，將永遠和你在一起，我將捍衛憲法、捍衛我們的民主、捍衛美國，讓我所做的一切都為你們所有人服務。不考慮權力，而是考慮可能性；不為個人利益，而為公共福祉。我們將一起寫一個關於希望而非恐懼、團結而非分裂、光明而非黑暗的美國故事，一個關於品格與尊嚴，愛與治愈，偉大與善的故事。願這故事引導我們、鼓舞我們和告訴以後的人，我們回應了歷史的呼喚，我們遇上了這個時刻。

民主與希望，真理與正義在我們的守護下並沒有死亡，而是蒸蒸日上。美國維護了自家的自由，並再次站在世界的燈塔前。這就是我們欠祖先的，以及子孫後代所欠的。

因此，帶著目標和決心，我們面向時代給予的任務。堅定信念，信念驅動，全心全意奉獻彼此和我們深愛愛的國家。願上帝保佑美國，願上帝保衛我們的軍隊。謝謝美國。

——————————————————————

（以下是英語全文）

Chief Justice Roberts, Vice President Harris. Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, McConnell, Vice President Pence, my distinguished guests and my fellow Americans, this is America's day.

This is democracy's day. A day of history and hope of renewal and resolve through a crucible for the ages. America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge. Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people, has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded.

We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.

From now, on this hallowed ground, where just a few days ago, violence sought to shake the Capitol's very foundation, we come together as one nation, under God, indivisible to carry out the peaceful transfer of power, as we have for more than two centuries.

As we look ahead in our uniquely American way: restless, bold, optimistic, and set our sights on the nation we can be and we must be.

I thank my predecessors of both parties for their presence here today. I thank them from the bottom of my heart. And I know, I know the resilience of our Constitution and the strength, the strength of our nation. As does President Carter, who I spoke with last night, who cannot be with us today, but whom we salute for his lifetime of service.

I've just taken the sacred oath. Each of those patriots have taken. The oath, first sworn by George Washington. But the American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us, on we the people who seek a more perfect union.

This is a great nation. We are good people. And over the centuries, through storm and strife, in peace and in war, we've come so far. But we still have far to go. We'll press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities, much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build, and much to gain.

Few people in our nation's history have been more challenged or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we're in now. Once-in-a-century virus that silently stalks the country. It's taken as many lives in one year as America lost in all of World War II. Millions of jobs have been lost. Hundreds of thousands of businesses closed. A cry for racial justice, some four hundred years in the making moves us. The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer.

The cry for survival comes from planet itself, a cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear. And now a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.

To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity, unity.

In another January, on New Year's Day in 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. When he put pen to paper, the president said, and I quote, “if my name ever goes down into history, it'll be for this act. And my whole soul is in it.”

My whole soul was in it today. On this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation. And I ask every American to join me in this cause.

Uniting to fight the foes we face: anger, resentment, hatred, extremism, lawlessness, violence, disease, joblessness and hopelessness. With unity, we can do great things, important things. We can right wrongs. We can put people to work in good jobs. We can teach our children in safe schools. We can overcome the deadly virus. We can reward, reward work and rebuild the middle class and make health care secure for all. We can deliver racial justice and we can make America once again the leading force for good in the world.

I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days. I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real, but I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we're all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart. The battle is perennial and victory is never assured.

Through civil war, the Great Depression, world war, 9/11, through struggle, sacrifice and setbacks, our better angels have always prevailed. In each of these moments, enough of us, enough of us have come together to carry all of us forward. And we can do that now. History, faith and reason show the way, the way of unity. We can see each other not as adversaries, but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos.

This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge. And unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you we will not fail. We have never, ever, ever, ever failed in America when we've acted together.

And so today at this time in this place, let's start afresh, all of us. Let's begin to listen to one another again. Hear one another see one another, show respect to one another. Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn't have to be a cause for total war. And we must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.

My fellow Americans. We have to be different than this. America has to be better than this. And I believe America is so much better than this. Just look around. Here we stand in the shadow of the Capitol dome, as was mentioned earlier, completed amid the Civil War, when the union itself was literally hanging in the balance. Yet we endured, we prevailed.

Here we stand looking out in the great mall where Dr. King spoke of his dream. Here we stand, where 108 years ago, at another inaugural, thousands of protesters tried to block brave women marching for the right to vote. And today we marked the swearing in of the first woman in American history elected to national office: Vice President Kamala Harris. Don't tell me things can't change.

Here we stand across the Potomac from Arlington Cemetery, where heroes who gave the last full measure of devotion rest in eternal peace. And here we stand just days after a riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy, to drive us from this sacred ground.

It did not happen. It will never happen. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever. Not ever.

To all those who supported our campaign, I'm humbled by the faith you've placed in us. To all those who did not support us, let me say this. Hear me out as we move forward. Take a measure of me and my heart. If you still disagree so be it. That's democracy. That's America. The right to dissent, peaceably, the guardrails of our republic is perhaps this nation's greatest strength.

Yet hear me clearly: disagreement must not lead to disunion. And I pledge this to you, I will be a president for all Americans. All Americans. And I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did.

Many centuries ago. Saint Augustine, a saint in my church, wrote to the people was a multitude defined by the common objects of their love. Defined by the common objects of their love. What are the common objects we as Americans love, that define us as Americans? I think we know. Opportunity, security, liberty, dignity, respect, honor and yes, the truth.

Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson. There is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit. And each of us has a duty and responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders, leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation, to defend the truth and defeat the lies.

Look, I understand that many of my fellow Americans view the future with fear and trepidation. I understand they worry about their jobs. I understand, like my dad, they lay in bed at night, staring at the ceiling, wondering, can I keep my health care? Can I pay my mortgage? Thinking about their families, about what comes next. I promise you, I get it.

But the answer is not to turn inward, to retreat into competing factions, distrusting those who don't look like look like you or worship the way you do, or don't get their news from the same sources you do. We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance and humility, and if we're willing to stand in the other person's shoes, as my mom would say, just for a moment, stand in their shoes. Because here's the thing about life. There's no accounting for what fate will deal you. Some days, when you need a hand. There are other days when we're called to lend a hand. That's how it has to be. That's what we do for one another. And if we are this way, our country will be stronger, more prosperous, more ready for the future. And we can still disagree.

My fellow Americans, in the work ahead of us, we're going to need each other. We need all our strength to to persevere through this dark winter. We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus. We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as One Nation. One Nation.

And I promise you this, as the Bible says, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” We will get through this together. Together.

Look, folks, all my colleagues I served with in the House of the Senate up there, we all understand the world is watching, watching all of us today. So here's my message to those beyond our borders. America has been tested and we've come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again. Not to meet yesterday's challenges, but today's and tomorrow's challenges. And we’ll lead, not merely by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.

We'll be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security. Look, you all know, we've been through so much in this nation. And my first act as president, I’d like to ask you to join me in a moment of silent prayer to remember all those who we lost this past year to the pandemic. Those four hundred thousand fellow Americans, moms, dads, husbands, wives, sons, daughters, friends, neighbors and coworkers. We will honor them by becoming the people and the nation we know we can and should be. So I ask you, let's say a silent prayer for those who've lost their lives, those left behind and for our country.

Amen.

Folks, this is a time of testing. We face an attack on our democracy and on truth, a raging virus, growing inequity, the sting of systemic racism, a climate in crisis, America's role in the world. Any one of these will be enough to challenge us in profound ways. But the fact is, we face them all at once, presenting this nation with one of the gravest responsibilities we've had. Now we're going to be tested. Are we going to step up? All of us? It’s time for boldness, for there is so much to do. And this is certain, I promise you, we will be judged, you and I, by how we resolve these cascading crises of our era.

Will we rise to the occasion, is the question. Will we master this rare and difficult hour? Will we meet our obligations and pass along a new and better world to our children? I believe we must. I'm sure you do as well. I believe we will. And when we do, we'll write the next great chapter in the history of the United States of America. The American story. A story that might sound something like a song that means a lot to me. It's called American Anthem. There's one verse that stands out, at least for me, and it goes like this:

The work and prayers of a century have brought us to this day.

What shall be our legacy? What will our children say?

Let me know in my heart when my days are through.

America, America, I gave my best to you.

Let's add. Let us add our own work and prayers to the unfolding story of our great nation. If we do this, then when our days are through, our children and our children's children will say of us: They gave their best, they did their duty, they healed a broken land.

My fellow Americans, I close the day where I began, with a sacred oath before God and all of you. I give you my word, I will always level with you. I will defend the Constitution. I'll defend our democracy. I'll defend America and I will give all, all of you. Keep everything I do in your service, thinking not of power, but of possibilities, not of personal interest, but the public good. And together we shall write an American story of hope, not fear. Of unity, not division. Of light, not darkness. A story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness. May this be the story that guides us. The story that inspires us and the story that tells ages yet to come that we answered the call of history. We met the moment. Democracy and hope, truth and justice did not die on our watch, but thrived. That America secured liberty at home and stood once again as a beacon to the world. That is what we owe our forbearers, one another and generations to follow.

So, with purpose and resolve, we turn to those tasks of our time. Sustained by faith, driven by conviction, devoted to one another and the country we love with all our hearts. May God bless America and may God protect our troops. Thank you, America.