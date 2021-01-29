新冠肺炎｜世衛專家組將視察武漢華南市場　譚德塞感謝衛健委坦率

世界衛生組織（World Health Organization）派往武漢調查新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）源頭的專家組1月28日完成隔離。世衛稱，專家組過去2周與中國同行的交流富有成效，在接下來2周將可以外出調查，包括到最先爆發疫情的華南海鮮市場。

世衛歐洲區域辦公室主任克魯格（Hans Kluge）當天在記者會上表示：「團隊成員已由中國不同領域的同行準備好，每天花費很多很多小時（與世衛專家組）介紹和交換數據。」

克魯格還指：「（世衛專家）小組在接下來的14天將能夠在嚴格的醫療監督、連續測試和限制措施下外出。」

世衛之後在Twitter留言，指專家組會到武漢病毒研究所、華南海鮮市場、武漢市疾病預防控制中心視察，並會與部份醫護人員及首批感染的患者對話。

總幹事譚德塞（Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus）在Twitter感謝中國國家衞生健康委員會主任馬曉偉就調查新冠病毒起源的任務進行坦率的討論。

