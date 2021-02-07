緬甸政變｜正遭拘押的昂山素姬傳已接種新冠肺炎疫苗

最後更新日期：

緬甸媒體2月6日傳出國務資政昂山素姬（Aung San Suu Kyi）已接種新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫苗的消息後，俄羅斯直接投資基金（RDIF）宣布其研發生產的「衛星-V」（Sputnik-V）疫苗已獲緬甸政府批准使用。

昂山素姬政府1日遭軍方推翻，她目前在首都內比都（Naypyitaw）自己官邸中被軟禁。

《伊洛瓦底江》雜誌（Irrawaddy）6日在Twitter指，昂山素姬當天早上已在家中接種首劑新冠肺炎疫苗。

推文並未提及昂山素姬接種的是哪款疫苗，不過由印度生產、英國藥廠阿斯利康製藥公司（AstraZeneca）與牛津大學（University of Oxford）研發的Covishield疫苗1月22日抵達緬甸，是該國收到的第一批疫苗。緬甸目前尚未收到其他疫苗。

俄羅斯直接投資基金2月6日稍後時間在Twitter宣布，緬甸已批准「衛星-V」，成為第21個註冊該款疫苗的國家。

