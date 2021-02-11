南太平洋海域發生7.7級地震　新西蘭發出海嘯警報

南太平洋海域在2月11日發生7.7級強烈地震，新西蘭、美屬薩摩亞（American Samoa）等地都發出海嘯警報。

歐洲地中海地震中心（EMSC）指，地震發生於當地時間11日深夜2時20分左右，震央位於法國海外屬地新喀里多尼亞（New Caledonia）羅雅提群島（Loyalty Islands Province）城鎮Tadine以東424公里海域，震源深度10公里，屬淺層地震。

新西蘭民防緊急管理部（National Emergency Management Agency，NEMA）其後發出海嘯警報，呼籲北島民眾遠離岸邊，強調除非地方民防部門提出要求，否則未有撤離需要。

另外太平洋海嘯預警系統（Pacific Tsunami Warning Center）亦向斐濟（Fiji）、瓦魯瓦圖（Vanuatu）等地發出潛在海嘯警報，指可能有超過正常潮水高度0.3至1米的海嘯迫近。

澳洲聯合海嘯警報中心（Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre）及日本氣象廳分別表示，今次地震並沒有為當地帶來海嘯威脅。

