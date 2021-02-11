南太平洋海域發生7.7級地震　新西蘭發出海嘯警報

南太平洋海域在2月11日發生7.7級強烈地震，新西蘭、美屬薩摩亞（American Samoa）等地都發出海嘯警報。
歐洲地中海地震中心（EMSC）指，地震發生於當地時間11日深夜2時20分左右，震央位於法國海外屬地新喀里多尼亞（New Caledonia）羅雅提群島（Loyalty Islands Province）城鎮Tadine以東424公里海域，震源深度10公里，屬淺層地震。
新西蘭民防緊急管理部（National Emergency Management Agency，NEMA）其後發出海嘯警報，呼籲北島民眾遠離岸邊，強調除非地方民防部門提出要求，否則未有撤離需要。
This map shows the affected areas. Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. People in or near the sea in these areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries. More info at https://t.co/ccVFYQQoBr pic.twitter.com/P5mDRG490q— National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) February 10, 2021
另外太平洋海嘯預警系統（Pacific Tsunami Warning Center）亦向斐濟（Fiji）、瓦魯瓦圖（Vanuatu）等地發出潛在海嘯警報，指可能有超過正常潮水高度0.3至1米的海嘯迫近。
澳洲聯合海嘯警報中心（Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre）及日本氣象廳分別表示，今次地震並沒有為當地帶來海嘯威脅。