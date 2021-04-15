中國船隻集結南海牛軛礁　菲律賓再提出外交抗議

菲律賓指摘中國於南海非法捕魚，並指有逾240艘中國船隻集結於菲律賓水域。繼召見中國大使黃溪連表達不滿後，菲律賓外交部4月14日表示已經兩度對中國提出外交抗議。

菲律賓外交部表示，當日兩度對中國提出外交抗議。外交部指，菲律賓曾表明只要牛軛礁附近仍然有中國船隻，就會提出抗議，因此其中一項是每日的抗議。至於另一項則是對中國船隻分散到菲律賓海事區域的其他地方提出抗議。

圖為2021年3月27日，南海牛軛礁有中國船隻。（路透社）

菲律賓表示，截至11日，仍然有240艘中國船隻集結於菲律賓水域，其中9艘位於牛軛礁。菲律賓外交部長洛欽（Teodoro Locsin）批評中國船隻於菲律賓的水域捕漁。

