美國名模Bella Hadid示威支持巴勒斯坦　以色列發推文點名批評

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

以色列和巴勒斯坦爆發自2014年以來最嚴重的衝突。美國名模Bella Hadid於5月16日在紐約市參加支持巴勒斯坦的示威。以色列政府同日在Twitter發文批評她的行為，更指她應感到可恥（shame on you）。

Bella Hadid的父親是巴勒斯坦人。她16日曾在Instagram中直播示威。

以色列政府16日在Twitter上載Bella Hadid直播影片的截圖，並寫道：「當像Bella Hadid這樣的名人提倡將猶太人扔進海中，他們就是在提倡消滅猶太國家。」以色列稱，這不應是一個以巴問題，而應該是人類問題。

美國商業內幕網站（Business Insider）17日報道，社交媒體上，沒有片段顯示Bella Hadid呼籲民眾對猶太人造成任何損害。不過以色列在Twitter稱，它們所指的是Bella Hadid在影片中高叫「從河流到海洋，巴勒斯坦將會自由」的口號。

以色列17日在Twitter指控，這口號是呼籲消滅以色列的人使用。

以色列2021年5月17日在Twitter指控Bella Hadid的口號帶有反猶意思（Twitter截圖）

以巴衝突｜以色列空襲加沙破壞醫院　巴勒斯坦人道危機升溫
以巴衝突｜以色列關閉往加沙幹道　國際組織警告人道物資無法通過
以巴衝突｜以色列媒體：雙方或20日起實現停火　哈馬斯否認
以巴衝突｜歐盟外長就以巴問題起草聲明　惟匈牙利反對而被否決
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Microsoft Edge 或 Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。