美國名模Bella Hadid示威支持巴勒斯坦　以色列發推文點名批評

以色列和巴勒斯坦爆發自2014年以來最嚴重的衝突。美國名模Bella Hadid於5月16日在紐約市參加支持巴勒斯坦的示威。以色列政府同日在Twitter發文批評她的行為，更指她應感到可恥（shame on you）。
Bella Hadid的父親是巴勒斯坦人。她16日曾在Instagram中直播示威。
When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State.— Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 16, 2021
This shouldn't be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue.
Shame on you.#IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/PJQHT90cNy
以色列政府16日在Twitter上載Bella Hadid直播影片的截圖，並寫道：「當像Bella Hadid這樣的名人提倡將猶太人扔進海中，他們就是在提倡消滅猶太國家。」以色列稱，這不應是一個以巴問題，而應該是人類問題。
美國商業內幕網站（Business Insider）17日報道，社交媒體上，沒有片段顯示Bella Hadid呼籲民眾對猶太人造成任何損害。不過以色列在Twitter稱，它們所指的是Bella Hadid在影片中高叫「從河流到海洋，巴勒斯坦將會自由」的口號。
以色列17日在Twitter指控，這口號是呼籲消滅以色列的人使用。
以色列2021年5月17日在Twitter指控Bella Hadid的口號帶有反猶意思（Twitter截圖）