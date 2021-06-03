美媒：特朗普聲稱8月前將恢復總統職務

撰文：左熙
美國《紐約時報》記者哈伯曼（Maggie Haberman）6月1日表示，美國前總統特朗普（Donald Trump）聲稱將於2021年8月前恢復總統職務。
哈伯曼寫道：「特朗普一直告訴很多他有接觸的人，稱預計將8月前將恢復職務。」不過她提到，事情不會這樣發生，只是單純分享資訊。
她還說，一切並非空穴來風，似乎是特朗普應對可能面臨曼哈頓區檢察官起訴的策略。她指，特朗普就多州的選舉審計發表言論不是隨口說說，形容他極度關注審計情況。
Trump has been telling a number of people he』s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn』t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021
But he is not putting out statements about the 「audits」 in states just for the sake of it. He』s been laser focused on them, according to several people who』ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago).— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021