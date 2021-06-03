美媒：特朗普聲稱8月前將恢復總統職務

美國《紐約時報》記者哈伯曼（Maggie Haberman）6月1日表示，美國前總統特朗普（Donald Trump）聲稱將於2021年8月前恢復總統職務。

哈伯曼寫道：「特朗普一直告訴很多他有接觸的人，稱預計將8月前將恢復職務。」不過她提到，事情不會這樣發生，只是單純分享資訊。

她還說，一切並非空穴來風，似乎是特朗普應對可能面臨曼哈頓區檢察官起訴的策略。她指，特朗普就多州的選舉審計發表言論不是隨口說說，形容他極度關注審計情況。

