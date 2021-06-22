Google App疑故障　不斷彈出「停止運作」訊息　一招暫時解決

Google應用程式（Google App）6月22日疑發生故障，令大量Android系統手機用戶受影響。不少用戶發現，Google應用程式不斷彈出「Google總是停止」（Google keeps stopping）的訊息。 外國網媒22日建議用戶使用「解除更新」的方法，暫時解決問題。
不少來自世界各地的網民22日於包括Twitter在內的社交平台上，表示自己在Android手機上使用Google應用程式時，遇到上述問題。
Google app update seems to have a small bug that's makes your phone keep displaying the "Google keeps stopping" box, it's not bricked the phone but its almost unusable, fix eta @Google #googlekeepsstopping pic.twitter.com/vKyvmqonYZ— Wayne (@funkmaster20th) June 22, 2021
外媒建議「解除更新」
報道Android消息的網媒Android Authority於22日建議用戶嘗試移除Google應用程式最近的一次更新，希望用戶可用這方法暫時解決問題，即「設定」>「應用程式」>「Google」App > 點選右上角的三點標示 > 「解除更新」。
惟報道也指，仍有一些用戶在移除更新後稱，仍然看到「Google總是停止」的訊息。
Google於22日曾在公司Twitter帳號Made By Google上，建議用戶嘗試重新啟動手機。但Android Authority稱，一些用戶指他們重新開機後成功解決問題，但另一些用戶在重新開機後，依然遇到同樣的問題。
Hi Maciej, sorry to know that you are experiencing an issue with your device. It's important that we get this sorted. Could you try a soft reboot by holding down the power button for 30 seconds and see if it works fine? Let us know if that helps. ^Adam— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) June 22, 2021