阿富汗局勢｜副總統擔任倒台政府「看守總統」呼籲人們加入抵抗

阿富汗第一副總統薩利赫（Amrullah Saleh）8月17日通過其官方Twitter宣布，自己成為阿富汗的「看守總統」，並強調阿富汗不是越南，塔利班也不像越共。
It is futile to argue with @POTUS on Afg now. Let him digest it. We d Afgs must prove tht Afgh isn't Vietnam & the Talibs aren't even remotely like Vietcong. Unlike US/NATO we hvn't lost spirit & see enormous oprtnities ahead. Useless caveats are finished. JOIN THE RESISTANCE.— Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 17, 2021
薩利赫17日在Twitter上寫道：「現在與美國總統就阿富汗進行爭論是徒勞的。讓他消化一下吧。我們阿富汗人必須證明，阿富汗不是越南，塔利班也不像越共。與美國/北約不同，我們還沒有失去精神，並看到了未來的巨大機會。無用的告誡已經結束。加入抵抗。」
Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus.— Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 17, 2021
他續稱：「澄清一下。根據阿富汗憲法，在總統缺席、逃跑、辭職或死亡的情況下，第一副總統成為看守總統。我目前在我國境內，是合法的看守總統。我正在與所有領導人接觸，以確保他們的支持和共識。」
薩利赫15日曾在Twitter發文稱，永遠不會向「塔利班恐怖分子」低頭。
儘管薩利赫直言不諱表達了自己的立場，但目前尚不清楚他在國內能獲得多少支持。