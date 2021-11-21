法國外長籲中國讓彭帥公開發言解釋情況

中國知名女子網球手彭帥事件繼續引起國際關注，法國外長勒德里昂（Jean-Yves Le Drian）11月21日呼籲中國讓彭帥公開發言，以解釋發生在她身上的事情。中國官媒《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進則在Twitter上傳了3段彭帥的影片。
路透社報道，勒德里昂在法國信息頻道（LCI）電視節目上表示「我只期待一樣事情，就是讓她說話。」他又稱，若然中國不澄清狀況，有可能面對外交後果。
聯合國人權高級專員辦公室與美國白宮之前在11月19日也分別表示關注彭帥事件。
中國官媒《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進11月20日與11月21日則在Twitter上傳合共3段彭帥的片段，並指其中兩段是彭帥11月20日與教練及友人聚餐的片段，另一段是彭帥11月21日早上在北京出席青少年網球比賽決賽開幕儀式的片段。
I acquired two video clips, which show Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing time. pic.twitter.com/HxuwB5TfBk— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 20, 2021
Peng Shuai showed up at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 21, 2021