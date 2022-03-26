SWATCH×OMEGA｜聯名錶搶購潮　新加坡火速斷貨　日本開賣突然叫停

兩大知名手錶品牌歐米茄（OMEGA）和SWATCH合作推出聯名表，掀起全球搶購熱潮，3月26日正式開售，SWATCH位於新加坡濱海灣金沙購物商城的專賣店已賣斷貨。公司發文提醒人們，這錶非限量款，未來還可買，請不要再湧到專賣店。
這款BIOCERAMIC MoonSwatch手錶26日在全球多地的部份SWATCH專賣店開始發售，新加坡零售點則是位於濱海灣金沙和愛雍・烏節的SWATCH專賣店。
新加坡兩專賣店門外一早已有人龍，金沙店人龍長數十米，而愛雍・烏節的專賣店更有人一度暈倒。
《8視界新聞網》記者在濱海灣金沙店訪問，店方對排隊的民眾說，店內聯名錶存貨100隻。
記者稱到了上午11時45分左右，濱海灣金沙SWATCH專賣店門外有保安人員， 不讓消費者入內，僅拿到排隊號碼的顧客在下午回來入店購物。
記者下午1時抵達愛雍・烏節的SWATCH專賣店時，店家同樣暫時不允消費者入內。
警方受詢時稱26日早接報，指濱海灣金沙購物商城和愛雍・烏節的SWATCH專賣店均有大批人，於是派員到現場維持秩序。
SWATCH因應開售反應熱烈，今早在Facebook兩度發文，先是祭出「限購令」，由每人可買兩隻減至一隻。店方隨後稱，濱海灣金沙專賣店已賣斷貨。
SWATCH的帖文提到，在濱海灣金沙專賣店拿到1至100排隊號碼的顧客，可在下午按照所分配的時間前來購買；沒拿到籌的顧客不應再來。
SWATCH也提醒消費者，這款手錶不是限量版，未來數週補貨後，他們還能來買。
此外，他們也在其中一名網民留言的下方確認，手錶未來還會開放網上訂購。
生物陶瓷MoonSwatch手錶共有11個系列，擁有歐米茄著名的Speedmaster系列登月表的特色，價格也挺親民，新加坡的售價為372元（約2,144港元），對消費者來說吸引力甚大。
↓有網民稱，輪候買錶人龍長達500米。
The line at Chadstone for the Swatch X omega Moonswatch 😂😂😂 easily 500m long and apparently only 150 watches stocked pic.twitter.com/Tg6pHn4iNa— Sam Mackintosh (@SMackintosh) March 25, 2022
手錶也在世界多地如香港、東京、吉隆坡等熱銷，很多地方都有消費者提早在店外排隊，甚至在之前一晚就開始排隊的情況。
從網上影片可見，日本和澳洲也出現上千民眾排隊輪候買錶的狀況。日本時尚網站FASHIONSNAP稱，超過1500人聚集在澀谷專賣店，最後原定賣錶的3間日本專賣店臨時取消發售。此外，馬來西亞吉隆坡柏威年廣場外25日晚上有約300人提前排隊。
↓日本原宿店外同樣大排長龍：
swatch😂 pic.twitter.com/7m12FZw2Bk— SHii_M (@IxdFU4DMY39WMoP) March 26, 2022
↓蘇格蘭愛丁堡的隊伍同樣不見龍尾：
Omega x Swatch line in Edinburgh at 9:30am 🤯🤯#moonwatch pic.twitter.com/72NYtCWNdT— James (@Moore7252) March 26, 2022
↓瑞士巴塞爾的捧場客：
#OmegaXSwatch #Moonswatch release in Basel right now. @Omega @Swatch pic.twitter.com/G5oNtYdEFZ— Jannsen45 (@jannsen45) March 26, 2022
↓英國倫敦牛津街排隊買錶的人潮：
Absolute shit show at swatch Oxford St London this morning, Been a genuine honest queue since last night which i joined at 6:30am. Storefront has now been mobbed by latecomers and none of the queuers have a chance to get the watch. @SwatchUK you have failed your real fans. pic.twitter.com/yG3MlFHBQi— sam (@sam_rowley4) March 26, 2022
↓荷蘭阿姆斯特丹的情況。有網民稱來到排隊才知有限購的安排，為此不滿。類似的情況也發生在德國法蘭克福。
Total shit show at Swatch Amsterdam. 2k+ people but only selling to a list of 135🖕. #OmegaXSwatch #Amsterdam #Omega pic.twitter.com/BkxZmcuMfA— Steve (@Oh_yeah_nah_) March 26, 2022
Poor performance from #swatch in #Frankfurt! Instead of first come first serve they open up the back door to a privately made list 👎👎👎 #SwatchXOmega #OmegaXSwatch #omegaspeedmaster pic.twitter.com/oSgBf0A00p— DR.KRITZEL (@Constan08298147) March 26, 2022
↓西班牙馬德里都有類似情況，且需警員到場管理人群：
As a #Swatch fan I feel ashamed of the company stategy regarding #swatchomega . No security nor organization by the brand. Over 20 police were needed to keep safe the people on the queue. Finally no fans of the brand could buy the watch.. only resalers. @policiademadrid @MADRID pic.twitter.com/nG7IbtOYP6— El azote del mediocre (@azota_mediocres) March 26, 2022