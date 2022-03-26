SWATCH×OMEGA｜聯名錶搶購潮　新加坡火速斷貨　日本開賣突然叫停

撰文：許懿安
出版：更新：

兩大知名手錶品牌歐米茄（OMEGA）和SWATCH合作推出聯名表，掀起全球搶購熱潮，3月26日正式開售，SWATCH位於新加坡濱海灣金沙購物商城的專賣店已賣斷貨。公司發文提醒人們，這錶非限量款，未來還可買，請不要再湧到專賣店。

這款BIOCERAMIC MoonSwatch手錶26日在全球多地的部份SWATCH專賣店開始發售，新加坡零售點則是位於濱海灣金沙和愛雍・烏節的SWATCH專賣店。

新加坡兩專賣店門外一早已有人龍，金沙店人龍長數十米，而愛雍・烏節的專賣店更有人一度暈倒。

《8視界新聞網》記者在濱海灣金沙店訪問，店方對排隊的民眾說，店內聯名錶存貨100隻。

記者稱到了上午11時45分左右，濱海灣金沙SWATCH專賣店門外有保安人員， 不讓消費者入內，僅拿到排隊號碼的顧客在下午回來入店購物。

記者下午1時抵達愛雍・烏節的SWATCH專賣店時，店家同樣暫時不允消費者入內。

警方受詢時稱26日早接報，指濱海灣金沙購物商城和愛雍・烏節的SWATCH專賣店均有大批人，於是派員到現場維持秩序。

SWATCH因應開售反應熱烈，今早在Facebook兩度發文，先是祭出「限購令」，由每人可買兩隻減至一隻。店方隨後稱，濱海灣金沙專賣店已賣斷貨。

SWATCH的帖文提到，在濱海灣金沙專賣店拿到1至100排隊號碼的顧客，可在下午按照所分配的時間前來購買；沒拿到籌的顧客不應再來。

SWATCH也提醒消費者，這款手錶不是限量版，未來數週補貨後，他們還能來買。

此外，他們也在其中一名網民留言的下方確認，手錶未來還會開放網上訂購。

生物陶瓷MoonSwatch手錶共有11個系列，擁有歐米茄著名的Speedmaster系列登月表的特色，價格也挺親民，新加坡的售價為372元（約2,144港元），對消費者來說吸引力甚大。

↓有網民稱，輪候買錶人龍長達500米。

手錶也在世界多地如香港、東京、吉隆坡等熱銷，很多地方都有消費者提早在店外排隊，甚至在之前一晚就開始排隊的情況。

從網上影片可見，日本和澳洲也出現上千民眾排隊輪候買錶的狀況。日本時尚網站FASHIONSNAP稱，超過1500人聚集在澀谷專賣店，最後原定賣錶的3間日本專賣店臨時取消發售。此外，馬來西亞吉隆坡柏威年廣場外25日晚上有約300人提前排隊。

↓日本原宿店外同樣大排長龍：

↓蘇格蘭愛丁堡的隊伍同樣不見龍尾：

↓瑞士巴塞爾的捧場客：

↓英國倫敦牛津街排隊買錶的人潮：

↓荷蘭阿姆斯特丹的情況。有網民稱來到排隊才知有限購的安排，為此不滿。類似的情況也發生在德國法蘭克福。

↓西班牙馬德里都有類似情況，且需警員到場管理人群：

