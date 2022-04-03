美國加州薩克拉門托發生槍擊案　6死9傷

撰文：許懿安
美國加州首府薩克拉門托（Sacramento）市中心發生槍擊案，至少15人中槍。最新消息顯示案中6死9傷。死者遺體在多個地點被發現。槍手情況暫時未明。

美國有線新聞網絡（CNN）4月3日稱，事件發生在當地時間3日早上2時，警員接報稱，位於市中心第10街及J街一處有槍手作案。

美國加州薩克拉門托槍擊案：圖為2022年4月3日，救援人員走近案發現場。（AP）

有關槍擊案的詳情，外界仍未完全清楚。但有目擊者稱，一名身在車上的男子，向名為El Santo的餐廳開槍。社交媒體上流傳的影片顯示，在槍擊案發生時亦有一場打鬥發生，不過未知兩件事是否相關。

警方未有透露更多關於案件的達情，僅在Twitter發文稱，大批警員接報到場並留在那裏，又稱現場調查仍在進行中。

