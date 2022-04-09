巴基斯坦總理面對不信任動議 最高法院裁決被指是「司法政變」
撰文：房伊媚
巴基斯坦最高法院4月7日裁定，國會須在9日復會，處理對總理伊姆蘭汗（Imran Khan）的不信任動議。人權部長馬扎里（Shireen Mazari）8日表示，法院的裁決是「司法政變」（Judicial coup）。
馬扎里8日在Twitter上寫道：「昨晚發生一場司法政變，（法院）下令國會須如何，甚至須在什麼時間舉行會議，終止議會至高無上的地位！」
A judicial coup happened last night down to ordering how & even at what time NA session must be held, ending parliamentary supremacy! Sadly the issue of US attempt at regime change - the elephant in the room - which led to Dy Speaker ruling totally ignored.But this is not the end— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 8, 2022
馬扎里稱，可悲的是，美國試圖改變政權的問題，導致國會副議長蘇里（Qasim Suri）駁回對總理不信任動議的決定被完全無視，但事情仍未完結。她形容美國試圖改變政權的問題明顯，但大家不願多談。