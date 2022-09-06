卓慧思當選英國首相 約翰遜祝賀彭黛玲辭職
英國保守黨9月5日宣布外交大臣卓慧思（Liz Truss，特拉斯）擊敗前財政大臣辛偉誠（Rishi Sunak，又譯作蘇納克）當選成為保守黨新黨魁後，內政大臣彭黛玲（Priti Patel）宣布辭職。
彭黛玲致函告訴即將卸任的首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）：「在過去3年裏，擔任內政大臣是我一生的榮幸。」
It has been the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary for the last three years.— Priti Patel (@pritipatel) September 5, 2022
I am proud of our work to back the police, reform our immigration system and protect our country.
My letter to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/seTx6ikX25
她表示，自己將全力支持新政府，又祝賀卓慧思當選。
約翰遜也在Twitter祝賀卓慧思，稱：「現在是時候，所有保守黨人百分百（100%）支持她。」
Congratulations to @trussliz on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 5, 2022
辛偉誠感謝投票給他的人，「我一直說保守黨是一個家庭。」
他表示，困難時期臨近之際，自己會與保守黨員團結起來支持卓慧思。
Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 5, 2022
I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family.
It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times.