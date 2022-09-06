卓慧思當選英國首相　約翰遜祝賀彭黛玲辭職

撰文：洪怡霖
出版：更新：

英國保守黨9月5日宣布外交大臣卓慧思（Liz Truss，特拉斯）擊敗前財政大臣辛偉誠（Rishi Sunak，又譯作蘇納克）當選成為保守黨新黨魁後，內政大臣彭黛玲（Priti Patel）宣布辭職。

彭黛玲致函告訴即將卸任的首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）：「在過去3年裏，擔任內政大臣是我一生的榮幸。」

她表示，自己將全力支持新政府，又祝賀卓慧思當選。

約翰遜也在Twitter祝賀卓慧思，稱：「現在是時候，所有保守黨人百分百（100%）支持她。」

辛偉誠感謝投票給他的人，「我一直說保守黨是一個家庭。」

他表示，困難時期臨近之際，自己會與保守黨員團結起來支持卓慧思。

英國
英國保守黨
英國政壇
卓慧思（Liz Truss）