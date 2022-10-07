諾貝爾和平獎︱人權倡議者Ales Bialiatski與俄烏兩人權組織獲獎
2022年諾貝爾和平獎得主10月7日出爐，一名個人及兩個機構共摘殊榮，他們分別是來自白羅斯的人權倡議者比亞雅斯基（Ales Bialiatski）、俄羅斯人權組織「紀念」（Memorial）及烏克蘭人權組織公民自由中心（Centre for Civil Liberties）。
挪威諾貝爾獎委員會（Norwegian Nobel Committee）稱，這屆的得獎人或機構是各自國家的公民社會代表，多年來致力推廣批判當權者的權利及捍衛公民的基本人權，他們為紀錄戰爭罪行、侵害人權、濫權作出了過人的努力。委員會稱「他們一起展示了公民社會對和平與民主的重要」。
比亞雅斯基（Ales Bialiatski）1996年創辦人權組織「維亞斯納」（Viasna），他在2020年與組織一起贏得瑞典「正確生活方式獎」（Right livelihood Awards）。在歐洲，它普遍被稱為「諾貝爾替代獎」（Alternative Nobel Prize）。
諾貝爾獎指，「維亞斯納」發展成一個有廣泛基礎的人權組織，紀錄並抗議當權者對政治犯使用酷刑。
烏克蘭人權組織公民自由中心是另一獲獎者，諾貝爾獎官方Twitter寫道，此組織是為了推進烏克蘭的人權與民主而成立，在俄羅斯2月入侵烏克蘭後，公民自由中心致力於辨識與紀錄俄羅斯對烏克蘭人民的戰爭罪行，在追究有罪責者方面發揮作用。
官方Twitter又指，另一得獎機構、俄羅斯人權組織「紀念」，在車臣戰爭期間收集和核實有關俄羅斯和親俄部隊虐待民眾、戰爭罪行的信息，2009年，組織在車臣的分部負責人葉斯捷米羅娃（Natalia Estemirova）因這項工作遇害。
諾貝爾獎的提名名單會保密50年，大會只透露這屆和平獎有251人及92個組織獲提名，僅次於2016年376個提名的最高紀錄。
上一屆、2021年的諾貝爾和平獎得主為菲律賓記者雷薩（Maria Ressa）及俄羅斯記者穆拉托夫（Dmitry Muratov）獲獎，以表揚「他們捍衛言論自由」。