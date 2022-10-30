梨泰院人踩人．01直擊│現場舉行派對 事發前傳有名人到場引混亂
韓國首爾繁華區梨泰院（이태원）10月29日晚上舉行萬聖節派對期間，發生人踩人事件，當地傳媒指，現場有大約50人心肺停止，當局稱最少2人喪生，23人受傷。總統尹錫悅已召開緊急會議對應事件，至於事發原因，有消息指一間酒吧內有名人到場，吸引大批民眾聚集而發生意外。
從網上流傳的片段顯示，事發前不久，已經有在場民眾表示環境非常不安全，結果一語成讖。
Wildly unsafe in #Itaewon right now. #Halloween #Seoul #이태원 #서울 pic.twitter.com/CBIfXdplx9— 민자넬⁷ 🐱 (@janelles_story) October 29, 2022
Oh my God, what is this? It really narrows the breath, how can there not be a quick action, evacuating the place and saving others 💔💔#Itaewon #이태원 #이태원사고 #압사사고— v (@itvpop) October 29, 2022
pic.twitter.com/cTq6TPQLyQ
根據讀者提供的片段顯示，事發後有大批遇難者的遺體放在地上，並用布覆蓋。現場亦有多名美軍憲兵到場維持秩序。
Absolute scenes of chaos in the nightlife district Itaewon (이태원), Seoul (서울) as the Halloween party has turned into a Halloween nightmare with 50 people suffered from cardiac arrest— Ericssen (@EricssenWen) October 29, 2022
An unidentified celebrity visited a bar in Itaewon which drew a massive crowd. pic.twitter.com/zWzYKPlbyG
이태원 압사 현장 영상 pic.twitter.com/q5Z40sw2p3— mmmmm (@dddmmm1236) October 29, 2022
首爾市長吳世勳原本正於歐洲外訪，他得知消息後，已經即時啟程回國了解事件。
충격주의)이태원 길거리에 덮어진 모포— 이것저것 소식들 (@feedforyou11) October 29, 2022
저 사람들이 다 심정지된 상태고 병원에 가면 사망선고 받는 거임... pic.twitter.com/UXgN9UCPUS