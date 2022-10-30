梨泰院人踩人．01直擊│現場舉行派對　事發前傳有名人到場引混亂

撰文：李秀坤 張子傑
韓國首爾繁華區梨泰院（이태원）10月29日晚上舉行萬聖節派對期間，發生人踩人事件，當地傳媒指，現場有大約50人心肺停止，當局稱最少2人喪生，23人受傷。總統尹錫悅已召開緊急會議對應事件，至於事發原因，有消息指一間酒吧內有名人到場，吸引大批民眾聚集而發生意外。

從網上流傳的片段顯示，事發前不久，已經有在場民眾表示環境非常不安全，結果一語成讖。

根據讀者提供的片段顯示，事發後有大批遇難者的遺體放在地上，並用布覆蓋。現場亦有多名美軍憲兵到場維持秩序。

首爾梨泰院10月29日晚上的萬聖節活動樂極生悲，現場發生人踩人意外，大批遇難者的遺體放在地上等待搬走。（讀者提供圖片）

首爾市長吳世勳原本正於歐洲外訪，他得知消息後，已經即時啟程回國了解事件。

梨泰院人踩人意外：事發後有多名憲兵到場維持秩序。（讀者提供）
