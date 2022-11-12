菲律賓總統小馬可斯2023年初赴訪問中國
撰文：洪怡霖
菲律賓總統府馬拉卡南宮（Malacanang）11月11日宣布，總統小馬可斯（Ferdinand Marcos Jr.，綽號：Bongbong）2023年1月3日至5日或6日訪問中國。
根據菲律賓新聞秘書辦公室（Office of the Press Secretary，OPS），小馬可斯接受中國國家主席習近平邀請，明年1月3日赴中國進行國事訪問。這將是他上任以來首度赴非東盟（ASEAN）國家進行國事訪問。
↓小馬可斯正在柬埔寨出席東盟峰會↓
at smart cities and innovation.— Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) November 11, 2022
Inaasahan din natin ang implementasyon ng ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025 at Masterplan ng ASEAN Connectivity 2025 para sa digital transformation ng Southeast Asian countries. pic.twitter.com/fH0o5xWnIi
根據菲律賓獨立新聞網站拉普勒（Rappler），小馬可斯較早前告訴傳媒，如果他與習近平會談，計劃將提起南海議題。