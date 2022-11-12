菲律賓總統小馬可斯2023年初赴訪問中國

菲律賓總統府馬拉卡南宮（Malacanang）11月11日宣布，總統小馬可斯（Ferdinand Marcos Jr.，綽號：Bongbong）2023年1月3日至5日或6日訪問中國。

根據菲律賓新聞秘書辦公室（Office of the Press Secretary，OPS），小馬可斯接受中國國家主席習近平邀請，明年1月3日赴中國進行國事訪問。這將是他上任以來首度赴非東盟（ASEAN）國家進行國事訪問。

↓小馬可斯正在柬埔寨出席東盟峰會↓

根據菲律賓獨立新聞網站拉普勒（Rappler），小馬可斯較早前告訴傳媒，如果他與習近平會談，計劃將提起南海議題。

