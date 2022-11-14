土耳其伊斯坦堡爆炸案 一名疑犯被捕
土耳其第一大城市伊斯坦布爾著名商業街獨立大街（Istiklal Avenue）11月13日16時20分發生爆炸。土內政部局長索伊盧（Süleyman Soylu）報告說，一名在街上投放炸彈的嫌犯已被拘留。
爆炸案中6人死亡、81人受傷。傷者中有5人在深切治療部留醫。
俄衛網11月14日引述索伊盧稱，最初數據顯示，爆炸的幕後黑手是庫爾德工人黨和庫爾德民族自衛隊。這兩個組織都被認為是恐怖分子。
土耳其副總統奧克塔伊（Fuat Oktay）稱，爆炸事件被認為是恐怖主義襲擊事件，一名女性襲擊者引爆炸彈。
土耳其司法部長博茲達（Bekir Bozdag）稱，伊斯坦堡首席檢察官辦公室已指派8名檢察官和2名副首席檢察官就獨立大街爆炸事件展開調查。
英媒取得的影片顯示，爆炸發生的一刻是4時13分，現場登時塵土飛揚，有混凝土塊飛彈到街上。事發後數人躺在地上，其他人在驚慌中爭相逃跑。
法媒稱，一名政府部門職員及其女兒在爆炸中死亡。
▼網上流傳的閉路電視片段顯示爆炸發生一刻。
▼爆炸發生後，附近的途人紛紛走避：
▼被指是疑犯的女子
暫未有人或組織對襲擊認責。土耳其官員稱，疑犯是女性，是一名庫爾德工人黨（PKK）成員。
土耳其總統埃爾多安（Recep Tayyip Erdogan）對媒體表示，爆炸細節正在調查中，初步調查顯示此次爆炸可能是一宗恐怖襲擊。
土耳其副總統奧克塔伊（Fuat Oktay）也稱，事件看來是恐怖襲擊。他視察爆炸現場時在附近說，襲擊者可能已經逃離，當局將全力追捕疑犯。