NASA獵戶座太空船抵達月球　展開打破載人飛船飛行距離紀錄航程

撰文：張顥庭
美國太空總署（NASA）阿緹蜜絲一號（Artemis I）火箭11月16日升空，重返月球計劃邁出首步，其搭載的獵戶座（Orion）太空船21日抵達月球，開始打破載人飛船飛行距離紀錄的繞月任務。

《衛報》21日報道，獵戶座太空船當晚飛抵離月面130公里處，隨後點火進入更寬闊的軌道，環繞月球飛行至離月球背面約64,400公里處。獵戶座太空船的飛行路徑距離地球約 373,000 公里，成為載人飛船飛離地球最遠的一次航程。

NASA發布了一張獵戶座拍攝的月球特寫照片，以及一張顯示太空船、月球和地球同框的照片。

本次搭載的獵戶座太空船未有載人，屬測試性質。上次人類登月，已是近50年前的「阿波羅17號」任務，當時太空人在月球上共逗留12.5天。

