NASA獵戶座太空船抵達月球 展開打破載人飛船飛行距離紀錄航程
美國太空總署（NASA）阿緹蜜絲一號（Artemis I）火箭11月16日升空，重返月球計劃邁出首步，其搭載的獵戶座（Orion）太空船21日抵達月球，開始打破載人飛船飛行距離紀錄的繞月任務。
《衛報》21日報道，獵戶座太空船當晚飛抵離月面130公里處，隨後點火進入更寬闊的軌道，環繞月球飛行至離月球背面約64,400公里處。獵戶座太空船的飛行路徑距離地球約 373,000 公里，成為載人飛船飛離地球最遠的一次航程。
NASA發布了一張獵戶座拍攝的月球特寫照片，以及一張顯示太空船、月球和地球同框的照片。
The @NASA_Orion spacecraft captured this image of the Moon during its sixth day of flight, as it approached its first outbound powered flyby of the #Artemis I mission and its closest lunar approach. https://t.co/Wt4DrDpbK3 pic.twitter.com/GPILcbPYq7— NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) November 21, 2022
Earthset. 🌎@NASA_Orion captured this shot of Earth “setting” while the spacecraft passed close to the Moon. Nearly 270,000 miles (430,000 km) away, #Artemis I will soon surpass Apollo 13’s record-setting distance from Earth in a spacecraft designed to carry astronauts. pic.twitter.com/lvDS7nGPRo— NASA (@NASA) November 21, 2022
本次搭載的獵戶座太空船未有載人，屬測試性質。上次人類登月，已是近50年前的「阿波羅17號」任務，當時太空人在月球上共逗留12.5天。
NASA直播影片↓↓
LIVE NOW: The @NASA_Orion spacecraft is performing its first powered lunar flyby.— NASA (@NASA) November 21, 2022
Orion will make its closest approach to the lunar surface during the #Artemis I mission - approximately 80 miles – at 7:57am ET (12:57 UTC). https://t.co/rO5HBPx0Ec