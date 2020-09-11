Kim Kardashian與老公婚變陷低潮？IG宣告主持14載真人騷出年收檔

美國話題人物金卡戴珊（Kim Kardashian）近來由於老公Kanye West執意參選美國總統，又驚爆曾想打掉女兒、被她及母親Kris Jenner當扯線公仔控制等口不擇言的風波，弄得情緒大壞，雖然如此，她還是沒有停止招牌真人騷《與卡戴珊一家同行》（Keeping Up with the Kardashians）的錄製。
眼看外界指她與卡戴珊恐有婚變危機，各方都在傳不利的消息，她乾脆在社群網站上宣布，已經播出10多年、將進入20季的《與卡戴珊一家同行》，明年播完最後一季後結束。金卡戴珊寫道：
在此要以沉重的心情宣布，我們一家做了艱難的決定，要告別《與卡戴珊一家同行》的觀眾。經過了14年、20季、數百集與眾多的相關節目後，我們要向你們這些過去多年來看著我們走過美好時光、低潮時期、歡樂、眼淚、好幾段的情感關係與小孩誕生等的觀眾們表達心裡無法言喻的感激，我們會珍惜這些美好的回憶，以及曾經在這條路上相遇的許多人們。
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
《與卡戴珊一家同行》把金卡戴珊及姊妺們都變成全球名人，各自因此賺進豐厚身家，吸金實力驚人，雖然靠炒新聞與挖開生活面貌的她們，也被不少娛樂圈人士嘲笑沒有真正的演藝實力成為「反指標」。在節目落幕後，外界更好奇的是，沒人嫌錢多或是名氣太大，金卡戴珊一家為何要收手？背後似有隱情。
