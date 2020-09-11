Kim Kardashian與老公婚變陷低潮？IG宣告主持14載真人騷出年收檔

美國話題人物金卡戴珊（Kim Kardashian）近來由於老公Kanye West執意參選美國總統，又驚爆曾想打掉女兒、被她及母親Kris Jenner當扯線公仔控制等口不擇言的風波，弄得情緒大壞，雖然如此，她還是沒有停止招牌真人騷《與卡戴珊一家同行》（Keeping Up with the Kardashians）的錄製。