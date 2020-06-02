【港超聯】費蘭度IG公布結束5年傑志生涯　入籍前不考慮離港效力

View this post on Instagram

Day after day, cycles begin and end. Today I finish a cycle that had a huge importance in my life! Were 5 years with lots of learning, achievements, cheerfulness, friendships and unforgettable moments. Moments those that will be forever kept in my memory. But, before beginning this new phase, I couldn't help to thank: First of all to God for all the blessings, @kitcheeofficial for the opportunity to grow as na athlete and human being; thank to all the staff and players, many whom became close friends, and last but not least to all you, FANS, for the motivation, support and appreciation of my work. You will be forever kept in my heart. And due to this support and welcome, I’m sure that 5 years ago I arrived as a person and today I leave as another, a lot more fulfilled and with the feeling of accomplishment. I’m sure that I dedicated and gave my best in all moments, as I do with everything in my life; because only that way I can be sure it was worth it. Besides I feel that my work is actually appreciated when all my effort is noticed. Money is important in everyone’s life, especially on athetes’s, whom career is limited by age and physical conditioning, but on my case that was never a motivation factor. I love football and believe on it’s quality, where every player give their best, so that the public watch great matches and have fun with it, as a scape from everyday problems. This motivates me. During these years on the club I received countless very attractive proposals, but was never on my plans to leave the country, not before becoming a citizen of Hong Kong. Especially because I aspire to return all the love I was given, and who knows, even to have the honor to play for the national soccer team. I will keep battling for this dream!! Thank you! Keep going... #F7