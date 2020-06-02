【港超聯】費蘭度IG公布結束5年傑志生涯　入籍前不考慮離港效力

效力港超球隊傑志的費蘭度周二（2日）在個人社交網站上發長文宣布離隊，他強調自己非因金錢而離開，並透露自己在取得香港特區護照前不會到海外落班。
近日早有消息指傑志主力費蘭度將轉會他投，該巴西籍翼鋒今日終在個人Instagram帳戶確認自己離隊，結束5年「藍鳥」生涯。
費蘭度在效力傑志期間，助球會分別於2016至2017年度，與2017至2018年度問鼎三冠王，並於2016至2017年球季成為四料香港足球先生。他以「人生重要的一頁」來形容此段經歷，並感激球會職球員、球迷多年來的支持，「這些回憶會長存在我腦海內。」
雙手舉起勝利手勢並放於兩眼旁，是費蘭度在傑志時的招牌慶祝動作。（資料圖片）
費蘭度在2016至2017年球季贏得球迷、球員的信任，贏得四料香港足球先生。（資料圖片）
「金錢很重要，但不是我的動力」
有傳費蘭度會以高薪轉投東方龍獅，他稱自己將踏入新階段，卻表示金錢從來不是自己踢足球的動力，過去一直傾盡全力比賽，希望讓外界感受到自己的努力及付出。
「金錢對生涯有限的運動員很重要，但對我來說這不是動力。我熱愛足球，渴望以精彩的比賽令觀眾感受到箇中樂趣，從而忘記日常生活的痛苦，這才是推動我進步的原因。」
為入籍香港拒多份騁約
費蘭度2013年夏季來港加盟公民，及後曾效力YFC澳滌與傑志，至今將近7年，有望在未來申領香港特區護照。這位前年在亞冠盃分組賽表現出眾的外援球員，透露自己曾收到多份「十分吸引」的海外聘約，但最終決定留在香港。
「在成為香港永久居民之前，我沒有計劃離開香港。我希望能擁有為香港隊披甲的這份榮幸，報答香港球迷一直以來的祝福，我會為此夢想奮鬥下去！」
Day after day, cycles begin and end. Today I finish a cycle that had a huge importance in my life! Were 5 years with lots of learning, achievements, cheerfulness, friendships and unforgettable moments. Moments those that will be forever kept in my memory. But, before beginning this new phase, I couldn't help to thank: First of all to God for all the blessings, @kitcheeofficial for the opportunity to grow as na athlete and human being; thank to all the staff and players, many whom became close friends, and last but not least to all you, FANS, for the motivation, support and appreciation of my work. You will be forever kept in my heart. And due to this support and welcome, I’m sure that 5 years ago I arrived as a person and today I leave as another, a lot more fulfilled and with the feeling of accomplishment. I’m sure that I dedicated and gave my best in all moments, as I do with everything in my life; because only that way I can be sure it was worth it. Besides I feel that my work is actually appreciated when all my effort is noticed. Money is important in everyone’s life, especially on athetes’s, whom career is limited by age and physical conditioning, but on my case that was never a motivation factor. I love football and believe on it’s quality, where every player give their best, so that the public watch great matches and have fun with it, as a scape from everyday problems. This motivates me. During these years on the club I received countless very attractive proposals, but was never on my plans to leave the country, not before becoming a citizen of Hong Kong. Especially because I aspire to return all the love I was given, and who knows, even to have the honor to play for the national soccer team. I will keep battling for this dream!! Thank you! Keep going... #F7