【足球熱話】拉舒福特為基層成功爭取食物券　熱心公益獲授勳

曼聯前鋒拉舒福特一直熱心公益，致力為解決兒童貧窮問題發聲，成功爭取英國政府繼續提供食物券，並身體力行籌得逾2000萬英鎊善款。
英國首相約翰遜曾致電致謝，如今「福仔」再度「升呢」，獲頒授MBE勳銜，該名22歲曼聯前鋒直言「發夢都冇諗過」。
拉舒福特（Marcus Rashford）在今年英超暫停期間，場外動作多多，先發起籌款活動，籌得超過2000萬鎊善款，及後爭取延長向低收入家庭派發食物券，英國政府一度拒絕，及後回心轉意，「福仔」成功爭取為約130萬學童在暑假期間繼續有免費食物，首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）稱多得福仔才發現問題所在。
拉舒福特為貧窮兒童行善獲肯定　獲曼徹斯特大學頒榮譽學位
曼聯拉舒福特義舉獲曼城利物浦嘉許　首相約翰遜致電感謝
拉舒福特曾為英國低收入家庭籌得超過2000萬英鎊。（Getty Images）
拉舒福特的善舉受外界盛讚，曼徹斯特大學更向他頒榮譽學位，表揚他在公益服務的貢獻。英女皇在周五（9日）公布授勳名單，拉舒福特確認將獲得MBE的勳銜，過去林柏特﹑哈利卡尼及碧咸等英格蘭球星曾經獲勳。
拉舒福特不時就社會問題發聲。（Getty Images）
曾獲授勳的英球圈人士：
+3
+3
+3
拉舒福特得知自己獲授勳後受寵若驚，從未想過一名來自維文索爾（Wythenshawe）的年輕黑人，竟然有機會可獲得MBE的殊榮，透過社交網站表達獲授勳的心情。福仔指這是他及家人的特別時刻，並稱改善低收入兒童環境的路途依然漫長，「當我知道部分兒童的苦況後，我禮貌地促請首相正視問題，幸得他的接納，延長向來自低收入家庭的兒童提供食物券，暫時減輕他們的壓力。全英的小朋友同樣應該溫飽進睡，我們必須要齊心一同改善這個問題。」
如今拉舒福特有望進入白金漢宮，獲英女王親自授勳，福仔接受《BBC》訪問時表示，將與母親一同接受殊榮。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

MBE 🇬🇧 I’m incredibly honoured and humbled. As a young black man from Wythenshawe, never did I think I would be accepting an MBE, never mind an MBE at the age of 22. This is a very special moment for myself and my family, but particularly my mum who is the real deserving recipient of the honour. The fight to protect our most vulnerable children is far from over. I would be doing my community, and the families I have met and spoken with, an injustice if I didn’t use this opportunity to respectfully urge the Prime Minister, who recommended me for this honour, to support our children during the October half term with an extension of the voucher scheme, as the furlough scheme comes to an end and we face increased unemployment. Another sticking plaster, but one that will give the parents of millions of children in the UK just one less thing to worry about. Let’s stand together in saying that no children in the UK should be going to bed hungry. As I have said many times before, no matter your feeling or opinion, not having access to food is NEVER the child’s fault.

Marcus Rashford（@marcusrashford）分享的貼文 於 張貼

