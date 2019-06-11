抗黑暗抗霸權 - Bob Dylan 在 55 年前年寫下了首抗爭歌

我們都只是手無寸鐵的市民，面對政府的霸權暴力，有人選擇利用身體去擋、有人選擇用雙腳去走，即使方式不同，但大家都是想有一個目標 —— 權力人士別要一意孤行。也有人會利用他們的才華，不論是畫畫、寫字、寫歌寫詞，也一樣是對付不聽意見的霸權的一種「 武器 」。

在 1985 年的訪問中，Bob Dylan 承認是想乘著社會氣氛去寫一首反映到當時社會的歌，「 歌是受到愛爾蘭和蘇格蘭民謠的影響，如 Peter, Paul and Mary 的〈 Come All Ye Tender Hearted Maidens 〉。 我想寫一首宏大的歌，簡短精準的句子，有如催眠曲的方式相互堆砌在一起。」

〈 The Times They’re A Changin’ 〉歌曲分了五節，開首時先以「 水浸已迫在眉睫 」，叫大家是時候要向前游，不然要被水掩沒：

For the times they are a-changin’.

Or you'll sink like a stone

Then you better start swimmin'

If your time to you

You'll be drenched to the bone.

And accept it that soon

Around you have grown

And admit that the waters

Wherever you roam

之後一段就向媒體「 找方向 」，叫筆伐為主的記者、評論人不要在未清楚真相之前妄下判斷，因為所有東西就如車輪一樣正在不停的轉動；「 你以為他是敗者？下一刻他就會成功。要放長雙眼啊。」

Come writers and critics

Who prophesize with your pen

And keep your eyes wide

The chance won't come again

And don't speak too soon

For the wheel's still in spin

And there's no tellin' who

That it's namin'.

For the loser now

Will be later to win

For the times they are a-changin’.