抗黑暗抗霸權 - Bob Dylan 在 55 年前年寫下了首抗爭歌

香港又一次正值大是大非之時，在年輕人身先士卒抗衡，甚至 103 萬人上街表達意見後，《 逃犯條例 》繼續強硬修訂再一次顯出香港政府的冷漠與高傲。 我們除了實質的行動外，也可以用文字、音樂去作「 武器 」（ 當然不是叫大家將這些作品換成光環或矯情的畫面 ）。55 年前殿堂級唱作人 Bob Dylan 創作了一首比任何「 社運神曲 」更神的作品〈 The Times They’re A Changin’ 〉大家知道是為甚麼作這首歌嗎？
我們都只是手無寸鐵的市民，面對政府的霸權暴力，有人選擇利用身體去擋、有人選擇用雙腳去走，即使方式不同，但大家都是想有一個目標 —— 權力人士別要一意孤行。也有人會利用他們的才華，不論是畫畫、寫字、寫歌寫詞，也一樣是對付不聽意見的霸權的一種「 武器 」。
Bob Dylan 1964 年推出的專輯《 The Times They’re A Changin’ 》
殿堂級唱作人 Bob Dylan，在 1964 年推出的專輯《 The Times They’re A Changin’ 》中的同名歌曲，是一首在當年美國 60 年代平權運動（ Civil Rights Movement ）去到白熱化階段時寫的，Bob Dylan 寫的時候 1963 的 9 、 10 月，在馬丁路德甘被刺殺前的五年。大家對這首歌的印象深刻嗎？雖然歌曲是在向美國社會去唱頌，但歌詞還是世界通行：
在 1985 年的訪問中，Bob Dylan 承認是想乘著社會氣氛去寫一首反映到當時社會的歌，「 歌是受到愛爾蘭和蘇格蘭民謠的影響，如 Peter, Paul and Mary 的〈 Come All Ye Tender Hearted Maidens 〉。 我想寫一首宏大的歌，簡短精準的句子，有如催眠曲的方式相互堆砌在一起。」
〈 The Times They’re A Changin’ 〉歌曲分了五節，開首時先以「 水浸已迫在眉睫 」，叫大家是時候要向前游，不然要被水掩沒：
Come gather 'round people
Wherever you roam
And admit that the waters
Around you have grown
And accept it that soon
You'll be drenched to the bone.
If your time to you
Is worth savin'
Then you better start swimmin'
Or you'll sink like a stone
For the times they are a-changin’.
之後一段就向媒體「 找方向 」，叫筆伐為主的記者、評論人不要在未清楚真相之前妄下判斷，因為所有東西就如車輪一樣正在不停的轉動；「 你以為他是敗者？下一刻他就會成功。要放長雙眼啊。」
Come writers and critics
Who prophesize with your pen
And keep your eyes wide
The chance won't come again
And don't speak too soon
For the wheel's still in spin
And there's no tellin' who
That it's namin'.
For the loser now
Will be later to win
For the times they are a-changin’.
第三節可以說是入正題了。以「 Come senators, congressmen. Please heed the call. 」（ 議長和眾議員啊，聽聽我們的訴求吧 ）點題。當年藍調歌手 Tony Glover 探訪 Bob Dylan 時在他家找到了歌曲的手稿，上面就是寫著這一句歌詞，Tony Glover 問「 這是甚麼屁？」Bob Dylan 聳聳肩說：「 我覺得大家都想聽到這一句，所以唱出來啊。」
Come senators, congressmen
Please heed the call
Don't stand in the doorway
Don't block up the hall
For he that gets hurt
Will be he who has stalled
There's a battle outside
And it is ragin'.
It'll soon shake your windows
And rattle your walls
For the times they are a-changin’.
第四節也絕對是當下年輕一輩的心聲。Bob Dylan 將焦點放在家庭、父母群體上：
Come mothers and fathers
Throughout the land
And don't criticize
What you can't understand
Your sons and your daughters
Are beyond your command
Your old road is Rapidly agin'.
Please get out of the new one
If you can't lend your hand
For the times they are a-changin’.
〈 The Times They’re A Changin’ 〉在 1963 年錄好了的未夠一個月後，美國總統甘迺迪（ John F. Kennedy ）被刺殺；馬丁路德甘也在 1968 年被殺死。歌曲此後成為了其中一首最多人翻唱的作品 —— 有 Peter, Paul and Mary 、 Simon and Garfunkel 、Joan Baez 、Cher 、The Hollies 、Nina Simone 、Tracy Chapman 等等，殿堂級經典之命無容置疑。
在 2009 年的漫畫改篇電影《 Watchmen 》，導演 Zack Synder 也用上了此曲作為對「 超級英雄的光輝時代要完結了 」的寓意。
當然，歌曲，從來都只是表達訊息（ spread the message ），讓人明白一些道理，但你不會只是拿著結他向強權或不聽民意的人唱歌給他們聽就改變到甚麼，到最後，仍是要大家團結起來，讓他們知道「 改變，是由大眾人民開始 」。大家都可以出一分力，只要你肯。
