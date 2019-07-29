上環地上的子彈，想起了 Archive 的《 Bullets 》一曲...

近兩個月，大部分香港人在每個周六周日，都開始不是去想「 去哪裡看戲、食飯 」，而是在想哪一個地方又會「 槍林彈雨 」。由 6 月 12 日起，每個周六都是看到揮棍、或是催淚彈 / 橡膠子彈的飛來飛去，令我想起了樂隊 Archive 的一首《 Bullets 》...
Archive 是英國 newprog / trip hop 樂隊，成立也有 25 年了，在 2009 年推出的第六張專輯《 Controlling Crowds 》中（ 專輯名也已令大家有點共鳴吧 ）有一首《 Bullets 》，在歌中形容出槍林彈雨的畫面，也對作為人面對暴力後的創傷：
Come touch me like I’m an ordinary man
Have a look in my eyes
Underneath my skin there is a violence
It's got a gun in its hand
Confine me let me be the lesser of a beautiful man
Without the blood on his hands
Come and make me a martyr come and break my feeling
With your violence with the gun on my head
其實，歌曲本意是說明戰爭的後遺，但也可以理解成「 對暴力的批判 」，即使有人本著執行公職、行使法治權力，也會因為對「 暴力的執著 」繼而變成一種「 迷上癮 」，是對行使暴力的快感？還是對擁有可以行使暴力的權力的那種快感呢？
Bullets are the beauty of the blistering sky Bullets are the beauty and I don't know why
歌曲最後重覆著一句「 Personal Responsibility ( insanity ) 」，好像是以「 責任、安全 」作前提去包裝暴力，但又有沒有想過，其實只不過是一種對「 罪疚感 」的忽視？
《 Cyberpunk 2020 》在 2013 年推出第一條預告片，當時用上了《 Bullets 》作背景音樂，看到這條片的畫面，大家一定更有共鳴：
歌曲原 mv：
是 personal responsibility？還是 insanity 呢？ （攝：宋文）
