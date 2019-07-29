上環地上的子彈，想起了 Archive 的《 Bullets 》一曲...

Archive 是英國 newprog / trip hop 樂隊，成立也有 25 年了，在 2009 年推出的第六張專輯《 Controlling Crowds 》中（ 專輯名也已令大家有點共鳴吧 ）有一首《 Bullets 》，在歌中形容出槍林彈雨的畫面，也對作為人面對暴力後的創傷：

It's got a gun in its hand

Underneath my skin there is a violence

Have a look in my eyes

Come touch me like I’m an ordinary man

Confine me let me be the lesser of a beautiful man

Without the blood on his hands

Come and make me a martyr come and break my feeling

With your violence with the gun on my head