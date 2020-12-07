Evanescence 全新專輯《The Bitter Truth》明年推出 再有新單曲

4 月時和大家分享了 nu metal 樂隊 Evanescence 將會推出十年來的首張全新專輯《The Bitter Truth》，本以為可以趕及今年推出，但現今世界狀況，好像都是大家一口氣過好了這個 12 月更好。現在樂隊正式公布了專輯的歌曲及推出日期，同時也再有新單曲率先上線！

《The Bitter Truth》是 Evanescence 十年來首張全新原創專輯，今次正式公布推出日期及預購方法。同時也再有單曲《Yeah Right》上線：

《The Bitter Truth》將於明年 3 月 26 日推出，vinyl、CD 及數碼下載版已可以預購。再重溫較早前推出的新單曲《The Game Is Over》：

《The Bitter Truth》歌單:

1. Artifact/The Turn

2. Broken Pieces Shine

3. The Game Is Over

4. Yeah Right

5. Feeding The Dark

6. Wasted On You

7. Better Without You

8. Use My Voice

9. Take Cover

10. Far From Heaven

11. Part Of Me

12. Blind Belief

