【美國大選】演藝圈群星站哪邊？　Taylor Swift表態撐拜登賀錦麗

V127—THE THOUGHT LEADERS ISSUE: @ChrisEvans— V Magazine (@vmagazine) October 7, 2020
“I knew I had to begin work on @ASP after Trump got elected. My biggest concern is that his methodology is designed to divide. He has never once made an effort to bring us together.”: https://t.co/8h4BhVeKo8 pic.twitter.com/gYnrlc8qub
I’ve had the privilege of getting to know @kamalaharris over the years and @joebiden choosing her as his running mate is already a testament to his decision making: Kamala is exactly the kind of leader WITH experience we desperately need right now. She’s the type of person willing to put in the WORK to make our country better. Less than 3 months until Election Day. LET’S DO THIS YA’LL 💪🏼 Have you registered to vote? Head to IWillVote.com to register, make a plan, and go vote! You can also text Ready to 30330 to get involved with the campaign ☑️🇺🇸