【美國大選】演藝圈群星站哪邊？　Taylor Swift表態撐拜登賀錦麗

政壇花邊
撰文：
最後更新日期：
距離美國大選只剩不足一個月，當地明星也紛紛表態支持哪一位候選人。美國演藝圈向來有眾多民主黨支持者，美國天后Taylor Swift也於10月7日在美國副總統候選人辯論前夕發文，表態支持民主黨拜登（Joe Biden）做總統。至於「美國隊長」基斯伊雲斯（Chris Evans）則在受訪時批評總統特朗普（Donald Trump）。
在Instagram擁有1.4億個追蹤者的Taylor Swift於10月7日發文，講述自己將會投票給拜登，並已接受雜誌訪問透露原因，她稱又會為參加副總統候選人辯論的民主黨賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）打氣。Taylor Swift上載的圖片還顯示她捧着一盤印有「Biden Harris 2020」字句的曲奇餅。
Taylor Swift捧着一盤印有「Biden Harris 2020」字句的曲奇餅，表態支持拜登（Taylor Swift Instagram）
美國需要療癒過程
Taylor Swift在接受《V雜誌》（V Magazine）訪問時稱，每個人都應該擁有一個認真看待全球健康風險、將人民性命視為第一優先的政府。她表示「我將自豪地在今年總統大選中，把票投給拜登與賀錦麗。我相信在他們的領導之下，美國有機會展開迫切需要的療癒過程。」
Taylor Swift過去不常在政治議題表態，直至2018年的美國中期選舉，她首次公開支持兩名田納西州（Tennessee）的民主黨候選人庫珀（Jim Cooper）與布里德森（Phil Bredesen），最後庫珀成功當選眾議員，競選參議員的布里德森則敗給共和黨候選人。
↓重溫10月8日美國副總統候選人辯論過程：
+14
+14
+14
「美國隊長」斥特朗普
《V雜誌》還刊出多位明星的訪問，其中「美國隊長」基斯伊雲斯（Chris Evans）批評特朗普分化人民，「我的最大憂慮是他的方法都是用來分化，他沒有一次努力去把我們團結在一起。」
至於名模Bella Hadid、影后珍妮花羅倫絲（Jennifer Lawrence）、歌手瑪莉嘉兒（Mariah Carey）等也受訪呼籲公眾投票。
民主黨支持者星光熠熠
美國演藝圈向來是民主黨天下，除了Taylor Swift外，影帝湯漢斯（Tom Hanks）夫婦、歌手Billie Eilish、John Legend、P!nk、影星The Rock、《靚太唔易做》（Desperate Housewives）女星Eva Longoria等都曾現身民主黨大會或公開支持拜登，Katy Perry今年8月也曾上載與賀錦麗的合照，大讚對方是社會需要的領袖。
至於表態支持特朗普的明星則包括影星莊威（Jon Voight）等，饒舌歌手Kanye West也曾一度公開支持特朗普但之後收回，他又自行參選總統，但此舉動被指是想向拜登「鎅票」。
↓10月8日美國副總統候選人辯論舉行期間，一隻蒼蠅飛到彭斯頭上，引起網民討論：
美副總統候選人辯論結束　賀錦麗善言巧論形象鮮明　彭斯相形見絀
【美國大選】辯論間蒼蠅降落彭斯頭上　拜登即時抽水「打蒼蠅」
【美國大選】賀錦麗：貿易戰害製造業衰退　彭斯稱拜登向北京投降
【美國大選】賀錦麗責特朗普抗疫不力　彭斯反駁拜登抄襲應對計劃
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。