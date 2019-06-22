【逃犯條例】陳方安生向林鄭發公開信　促撤回修例等三大要求

陳方安生在信中一開首表示，她是以朋友，以及同樣在公職生涯中竭力為港人謀福祉的前同事身分來去信林鄭月娥。

她促請林鄭及其團隊充分認識當前形勢的嚴重性，停止咬文嚼字，指林鄭拒絕撤回草案只會令事情火上加油，惹起猜疑及瀲起民憤。

陳方安生建議設立一個完全公正的調查委員會，由司法機構的資深人士出任主席，負責處理6．12警民衝突中，警方所使用武力的情況，重建社會對警隊的信任和尊重。

最後，她促請林鄭月娥考慮一次性特赦6．12可能違法人士，包括那些奉命行事可能使用過度武力的警察，又認為，透過這些讓步，可令社會不會有進一步擾亂公共秩序及影響市民日常生活的行動。

公開信全文：

Open Letter to the Chief Executive, Mrs. Carrie Lam

22 June 2019

The Honourable Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, GBM, CBS

Chief Executive

Office of the Chief Executive

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

People’s Republic of China

Tamar

Hong Kong

I am writing to you as a friend and former colleague who, like you, has devoted my whole career to the civil service and the welfare of Hong Kong people.

I am not going to take time rehearsing, let alone allocating blame as to why Hong Kong finds itself in this crisis. As public servants, we all do our best for the people of Hong Kong, that is a given.

However, I now urge you and your advisors to fully acknowledge the gravity of the current situation and show yourselves worthy of the trust that has been placed in you.

I believe the following decisive steps are essential to defuse tension and restore lasting calm to our streets:

To stop juggling with semantics and state, categorically, that you are withdrawing the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019; your refusal to do so only invites suspicion and fuels anger;

To establish a completely impartial Commission of Inquiry, chaired by a senior member of the Judiciary, into the circumstances of the disturbances on 12 June and the response of our police force. I believe this is vital, not just to acknowledge the deep concerns of the protesters and their families, but to restore the trust and respect of our community for a force that has maintained our safety and served us with courage and integrity for so many years. The officers in the front line should not be pilloried simply for following orders and doing what they believed was their duty to maintain law and order;

To consider offering a one-off amnesty to all involved in potentially criminal acts on 12 June: namely those who have been arrested and may be charged with riotous behaviour, those who may be charged at a later date and members of the police force who, while acting under orders, may be found to have used excessive force.

On the basis of these concessions, I believe you would be fully justified in expecting the community to refrain from further action that may lead to public disorder and disrupt the normal life of the city.

Anson Chan, GBM, GCMG, CBE, JP

Former Chief Secretary for Administration