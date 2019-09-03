【逃犯條例】林鄭24分鐘辭職錄音全文曝光　指暴力份子有2000人

《路透社》昨晚（9月2日）公開行政長官林鄭月娥上周與商界會面的錄音部份內容，透露如果可以的話，她會選擇辭職（would quit if she had a choice），成為社會焦點。林鄭今早記者會表示，她並無向中央提出辭職，又指私人場合對話被公開並不適當。 《路透社》報道指錄音共有24分鐘，昨日報道的是一部份重點，今日原文逐字刊登，但不包括林鄭發言後的問答環節，並隱去與會者名字。 在《路透社》的錄音全文中，林鄭月娥向在座者表示，提出修訂逃犯條例例並非中央政府強制指示，而是她和她的同事試圖修補香港法律漏洞，但香港人對中國內地有巨大的恐懼和焦慮，這種恐懼和焦慮被誇大和扭曲，而政府對此並不敏感。 林鄭又透露，評估示威者中大約有一、兩千名屬激進暴力份子，這或是無政府主義冒起的症狀。

《路透社》刊載的1627字英文原文及記者中繹本如下：

In the last two years, one of the policy areas that I have spent most time in is innovation and technology. Now, I actually personally chair the steering committee.

在過去兩年中，我花費最多時間的政策領域之一是創新和技術。 現在，我實際上親自擔任指導委員會的主席。

一切行蹤上社交媒體和連登 令她無法出街

In less than three months' time, Hong Kong has been turned upside down, and my life has been turned upside down. But this is not the moment for self-pitifulness, although [name redacted] nowadays it's extremely difficult for me to go out. I have not been on the streets, not in the shopping malls, can't go to a hair salon, can't do anything because my whereabouts will be spread around the social media, the Telegram, the LIHKG, and you could expect a big crowd of black T-shirts and black-masked young people waiting for me.

在不到3個月的時間裡，香港已被顛倒過來，我的生活也被顛倒過來。 但這不是自我可憐的時刻，雖然現在我出去是非常困難的。我不能逛街，不能逛商場，不能去理髮店，不能做任何事情，因為我的行蹤將傳播到社交媒體、Telegram和連登，你可以期待一大群穿着黑色T恤和黑色口罩的年輕人在等我。

I'm still brave enough to go and this afternoon, I'm still planning to go if my security guards tell me later on that I can still go. But it's really, I don't want to cause disruption, inconvenience to the organizers. But as I said, this is not the time for me to self-pity myself. This is a time I come here, and I do other closed-door sessions from time to time with people from all walks of life, and the two things I said is, it's not about self-pityness, it's about making a plea for forgiveness and then appeal for love.

我仍然很勇敢去（活動），今天下午，如果我的保安人員告訴我仍然可以出去，我仍然打算出去。 但實際上，我不想對活動組織者造成干擾和不便。但正如我所說，現在不是我自憐的時候。這次我來這裡，而我不時會與各界進行閉門會議，說的是兩件事，不是要自憐，而是請求寬恕和發出愛的呼籲。

作為行政長官造成巨大破壞 不能原諒

I don’t want to spend your time, or waste your time, for you to ask me what went wrong, and why it went wrong. But for a chief executive to have caused this huge havoc to Hong Kong is unforgivable. It’s just unforgivable. If I have a choice, the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology, is to step down. So I make a plea to you for your forgiveness.

我不想花你太多時間，也不想浪費你的時間，讓你問我出了甚麼問題，以及為甚麼會出錯。作為一名行政長官來說，造成對香港的巨大破壞是不可原諒的。這是不可原諒的。如果我有選擇，第一件事就是離開，並深深道歉，以及下台。 所以我請求你們原諒。

據《路透社》逐字稿，林鄭月娥在會上表示，作為一位行政長官，對香港造成了這樣區大破壞，是不可原諒的。（資料圖片）

稱修例非中央指示 對香港人抗拒情緒不敏感

This is something that no matter how well intended, I just want to put this message across. This is not something malicious. This is not something instructed, coerced by the central government. This is out of a good intention, myself and some of my key colleagues to try to plug legal loopholes in Hong Kong’s system, very much prompted by our compassion for a single case, and this has proven to be very unwise given the circumstances. And this huge degree of fear and anxiety amongst people of Hong Kong vis-a-vis the mainland of China, which we were not sensitive enough to feel and grasp. And, of course, it has been exaggerated and misrepresented through very effective propaganda, if I may say so.

無論怎樣，我都希望將這個信息傳達出去。修例不是惡意的。這不是由中央政府強制指示的。我和我的一些主要同事試圖填補香港系統的法律漏洞，這是出於好意，很大程度上是因為我們對單一案件的同情，但情況證明這是非常不明智的。香港人對中國內地的這種巨大程度的恐懼和焦慮，我們對此並不敏感。 當然，如果要我說的話，這種恐懼和焦慮通過非常有效的宣傳被誇大和歪曲。

沒有現成的解決事件之案 因事情變化太快

Now I want to make an appeal for love. It’s not to pity me, or to sympathize with me, but love for Hong Kong.

Then the question we need to ask, each one of us, is how to fix it, how to fix it? I have to say that I have no sort of ready solutions, because the scene changes so quickly.

現在我想請求大家的愛。 這不是憐憫我，也不是要同情我，而是要愛香港。

那麼我們每個人都需要問的問題是如何修復它。如何修復它？ 我不得不說我沒有現成的解決方案，因為情況變化如此之快。

根據《路透社》的逐字稿，林鄭月娥表示沒有已準備好的解決方案，因為事情變化得如此快。（資料圖片）

若升到國家層面 政治解決空間非常有限

But, of course, I’m sure in your hearts you will feel, and I’m sure a large number of people feel that I do have a solution, that is a political one. But I have to tell you that this is where the crux of the matter lies. Once an issue has been elevated to the situation [name redacted], to a national level, to a sort of sovereignty and security level, let alone in the midst of this sort of unprecedented tension between the two big economies in the world. The room, the political room for the chief executive who, unfortunately, has to serve two masters by constitution, that is the central people’s government and the people of Hong Kong, that political room for maneuvering is very, very, very limited.

但是，當然，我相信你會感受到，並且我相信很多人都覺得我確實有一個解決方案，那就是政治解決方案。 但我必須告訴你，這就是問題的關鍵所在。一旦一個問題被提升到國家層面，去到主權和安全水平，更不用說在世界兩大經濟體之間這種前所未有的緊張局勢中。這個空間，行政長官的政治空間，不幸的是，行政長官必須透過憲法為兩位主人提供服務，即中央人民政府和香港人民，因此政治上的操縱空間非常非常有限。

減輕警員壓力、平息憤怒示威者的政治空間有限

Because we were not trained to have that sort of national perspectives, and I could only keep on putting in what I feel is the Hong Kong situation and the Hong Kong sentiments. But whether those Hong Kong sentiments could override the national perspective and the national sentiments? I’m sure you know that now 1.4 billion mainland people already have formed a view about what is happening in Hong Kong.

So, without going into a lot more details, I can only share with you discreetly that the room for me to offer a political situation in order to relieve the tension, nor to reduce the pressure on my frontline police officers in order to at least respond, or pacify the large number of peaceful protesters who are so angry with the government, with me in particular, of absolutely dead silence despite repeated participation in the protests, is what causes me the biggest sadness.

因為我們沒有受過那種國家觀點的培訓，所以我只能繼續着力於香港的情況。但這些香港情況是否會超越國家觀點和民族情緒？我相信你知道，現在有14億內地人已經對香港正在發生的事情形成了看法。

因此，我不再詳細講落去，我只能謹慎地與你們分享，我可以提供政治解決方案以緩解緊張局勢，減輕我前線警察的壓力，以及安撫那些對政府特別是多次遊行與都沉默的我，有如此憤怒的大批和平抗議者，我這些可操作的政治空間，讓我感到最大的悲傷。

So without that, what other means we have is Hong Kong’s core value, that is the rule of law. The rule of law takes several forms, of course law enforcement, our police officers who have been suffering tremendously this time, especially on an occasion when they are supposed to celebrate 175 years of police establishment, and especially at a time when they were so proud of the crime figures which are still coming down. In fact, the first half year we still saw a drop of four percent of total crimes in Hong Kong, and that was the best seen in Hong Kong since 1972. And also they have commissioned a survey to commemorate this occasion done not by a pro-establishment group but by [name redacted], which indicated that confidence in the police after Occupy Central has rebounced to a historic high. That was the sort of background to how much the police have suffered.

如果沒有政治操作空間，我們還有甚麼其他方法香港的核心價值，那就是法治。 法治有多種形式，當然還有執法，我們的警察這次遭受了極大的痛苦，特別是在他們應該慶祝警察建立175年的時候，特別是在他們為犯罪數字下降而驕傲的時候。

事實上，上半年我們仍然看到香港犯罪總數下降4個百份點，這是香港自1972年以來最好的一次。而且他們還委託進行一項調查，以紀念這一場合，找的不是支持警察的機構，而是（名字隱去），調查表明在佔領中環之後對警方的信心已經重新回到歷史高位。這就是警察遭受苦難的背景。

估計有一兩千名暴力示威者 他們不相信建制

So the rule of law requires law enforcement, so we have to tackle this escalating violence by arresting those offenders and then put them through the justice system, whether it’s prosecution by the Department of Justice in an impartial manner without any interference from myself or from the Central People’s government, and then finally in the courts.

因此，法治需要執法，我們必須通過逮捕這些犯事者，來解決這種不斷升級的暴力行為，然後將他們置於司法程序之內，由律政司以公正的方式起訴，而不受我自己或來自中央人民政府的影響，最終送上法庭。

With a little bit of hope that may help because we are seeing the numbers reducing. We started off by an estimate of about one to two thousand protesters who are very violent. Or put it that way, they are very willing to resort to violence. They may not be violent by nature but they are very willing to resort to violence, so, as described by one expert, this is the, sort of, early signs of anarchism, that they don’t trust the establishment, they don’t mind destroying things even if they don’t know what destruction will bring.

如果說有現在能有甚麼好消息的話，就是我們看到上街示威的人數在減退。我們估計示威者中大約有一、兩千名屬激進暴力份子，或者說他們雖然未必是天性暴戾，但他們不介意訴諸暴力。因為正如有專家所言，這是無政府主義冒起的症狀，示威者不信任建制，不介意摧毀社會，即使他們不明白破壞帶來的結果甚麼。

根據《路透社》的逐字稿，林鄭月娥表示，要以執法及司法系統來處理暴力行為，並指出已成效，因相關事件已經有減少跡象。（資料圖片）

保證北京無定下死線 國慶會有低調慶祝活動

I’ll be very honest with you, it would be naïve for me to paint you a rosy picture, that things will be fine or I have a deadline. But I can assure you that Beijing does not have a deadline. They know this will ripple on. So we have made special arrangements and there will be a 1st of October national day celebrations but still having a lot of disruptions. So we are going for a modest, but solemn type of celebrations on the 1st of October, which means that they and ourselves have no expectations that we could clear up this thing before the 1st of October.

老實說，若我現在仍認為前景樂觀、事情會好起來，或者為這件事定下平息的死線，那我就太天真了。但我可以向你們保證，北京沒有定下死線，他們明白這件事會繼續擴散，10月1日的國慶日會有慶祝活動，但當中仍有很多安排被逼中斷。因此，我們將在10月1日舉行一場低調但莊嚴的慶祝活動，這意味着他們（北京）和我自己都沒有期待在10月1日前能平息事件。

個人認為不會出解放軍 因中央在乎國際形象

Another thing I want to assure you, that is my own feeling the pulse and through discussions, CPG (Central People’s Government) has absolutely no plan to send in the PLA. They are now doing, sort of, acts which I’m sure you’re quite aware of amongst the Communist Party, they’re just quite scared now. Because they know that the price would be too huge to pay. Maybe they don’t care about Hong Kong, but they care about ‘one country, two systems.’ They care about the country’s international profile. It has taken China a long time to build up to that sort of international profile and to have some say, not only being a big economy but a responsible big economy, so to forsake all those positive developments is clearly not on their agenda. But they’re willing to play long, they are willing to play long, so you have no short-term solution.

另一件我想向你們保證的是，我個人認為中央絕對沒有計劃出動解放軍。我確信你們相當清楚，共產黨現在相當害怕。因為他們知道後果太大而無法承擔。就算他們不在乎香港，但他們在乎「一國兩制」，他們在乎中國的國際形象。中國花了很長時間才建立起這種國際形象，並且取得發言權，證明中國不僅是一個巨大經濟體，而且是一個負責任的巨大經濟體。所以國家沒有打算放棄所有這些積極的發展。現在沒有短期解決方案，但他們願意以長時間應對事件。

根據《路透社》逐字稿，林鄭月娥表示，以她理解中央政府絕對沒有計劃派解放軍解決示威活動。（資料圖片）

經濟將受損 平息後國家提供支援措施

Hong Kong suffers, you lose tourism, economy, you lose your IPOs and so, but you can’t do much about it. But after everything has been settled the country will be there to help with maybe positive measures especially in the Greater Bay Area. So our work on the Greater Bay Area has actually not stopped.

香港正遭受重大損失，在旅遊業、經濟、新股上市等等，但能做的卻不多。等一切平息之後，國家會積極提供支援措施，特別是在大灣區。我們在大灣區的工作從未停止。

Of course, every one of you has your own circle, you have your own friends, you have your own connections, you have your business contacts, so try to impress upon them that we really need to put an end to the violence, this is totally alien to Hong Kong and try to, as I said, appeal for understanding and love. We love this place, we love the people here. People used to be very peaceful and inclusive and so on. Instead of taking a position on every issue, either your friend or your foe, and so on.

當然，你們每個人都有自己的圈子，有自己的朋友，你們有自己的商界人脈，所以請向他們轉達，我們真的需要終結暴力，現在香港已變得完全陌生，請大家嘗試傳揚理解和愛的信息。我們喜歡這個地方，愛這裡的人。香港人過去是非常和平包容。不會在每個問題上都站隊，劃分朋友和敵人。

要先制止暴力 回歸生活 再重振香港

When the time comes, now Hong Kong has survived the death pronounced by some people before 1997. At this point in time, although I’m actually pessimistic, but Hong Kong is not dead yet. Maybe she is very, very sick but she is not dead yet. We still have fundamentals here, we still have the nation behind us. So Hong Kong will have to go through several stages. The first is stamping out the violence, maybe doing other things in time to come which at the moment are not very available. Having gone through this stage, the next stage will be, in accordance with the bible, would be resurrection. We will need to come back to life, some life. So thereafter we want a reborn Hong Kong and a relaunching of this Hong Kong brand. [Name redacted]

Thank you very much.

有人在1997年前已經預言香港將死，但香港已經順利渡過回歸。雖然此刻我是悲觀的，但香港未死，也許是重病，但還沒死。我們這裡仍然有基礎，仍然有祖國在背後。所以香港接下來必然會經歷幾個階段。首先是制止暴力，經歷了這個階段後，根據聖經所言，下一個階段會是復活。我們需要回歸生活，此後我們想要迎接一個重生的香港，重振香港這個品牌。

感謝大家。