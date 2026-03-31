無論是申請證件，或是拍張正式的證件相見工、入學，貪平用自助拍機機影相，成品往往不是面色蒼白、神情呆滯；影相鋪有專人拍照、還會好心幫你修修圖，不過價錢自然更貴。原來Google Gemini AI 中的Nano Banana 生成圖片功能，一樣可以製作網上大熱的「韓式證件相」，只需簡單輸入文字指令（Prompt），就可零成本、免修圖，將一張普通自拍照轉化為專業影樓打燈效果的「明星級」證件相！即睇教學！



Gemini AI 實測效果：最自然的韓式影樓質感

最近香港Google 終於開通 Gemini 使用權限，免費版的功能已足夠DIY韓式證件相。不過，都不是甚麼劣質自拍照都可以生成為證件相，如果原圖角度不好、五官不清晰、光線昏暗，AI有可能自把自為幫你「重P」，相片就有機會嚴重走樣修過頭「連自己都認唔出」。

所以，你首要仍需要自拍一張：五官清晰、光線均勻的正面生活照（留意不要露牙齒、也不要笑）。Gemini 就能在保留個人真實特徵的前提下，優化皮膚質感與髮型，避免生成出的過度整容感，非常適合作為求職 CV 或社交媒體頭像。

韓式與明星級風格：Gemini 必學 AI 指令範本

要生成「影樓級」韓式證件相效果，關鍵在於指令的精準度。比如白色背景、不穿戴任何飾物，若追求韓式溫柔風，可在 Gemini 輸入：

Change to Korean passport photo style, plain white background, even soft lighting, facing forward, neutral expression, formal outfit, no accessories, Slightly improve the hairstyle from the input photo, 4K, realistic photo.

若你想用來領證或見工，需要增加行政人員般的專業氣場，可改用：

「professional studio light, perfect facial symmetry」

若用在申請美國VISA或英國護照，留意已經不可以戴眼鏡，可以再加：

「remove glasses if present in the original photo」

生成後若對背景顏色或衣著不滿意，可修改指令中的「white background」關鍵詞以作調整。由於申請護照的照片，服裝不可與背景或髮色相近，你可將：

「white shirt」改為「white shirt with deep blue suit」

另外，fb專頁「偉大航道－李勁華」都公開分享過一條更詳細的「韓式證件相」 Prompt，你都可以試多個版本，看看那個更好：

Transform the attached photo into a stunning passport photo in Korean photography style (only the photography style, not changing the person's identity or ethnicity) for official documents. Create an ID photo with professional bright studio light and evenly distributed soft lighting. Crucially, retain the exact original look of the person, including all facial features, the ratio of the face, shape of the head, and jawlines, without alteration. Smooth out any facial imperfections. Ensure a plain white background, with the person facing forward and having a neutral expression. Dress the person in a neat white shirt as formal attire, with minimal makeup and no accessories. Slightly improve the hairstyle from the input photo.

安全與規格注意事項：正式證件使用貼士

雖然 Gemini 生成的相片美觀度極高，但在用於護照或簽證等正式文件時，記得檢查是否符合官方規格，例如背景必須為純色、不可有過度的美顏濾鏡導致容貌改變。如果你需要實體證件相，記得要求Gemini作4K輸出。

此外，由於涉及上傳個人照片，建議大家在使用這類 AI 平台時，留意相關私隱政策，並在完成後確認個人資料的安全設定，保障個人私隱。