無口罩用上陣博命　唔畀用私伙N95　美國護士哭訴辭職保護家人

「美國人沒有準備好應付新冠肺炎（COVID-19）疫情，護士沒有受到保障！」美國一名深切治療部護士近日拍片哭訴，指醫院提供給醫護的防護裝備不足，上司更不讓她戴上自備的口罩，為了保護有長期病患的姊妹，逼不得已含淚辭職，結果影片短短4天已有13萬次觀看，掀起大眾對醫護裝備短缺的關注。
維拉近日被安排到專門治療新冠肺炎患者的病房工作，但發現病房沒有護士戴口罩。（ig「nurse.iv」圖片）
30歲的維拉（Imaris Vera）是美國伊利諾伊州一間醫院的護士，其醫院已將深切治療部改裝為專門治療新冠肺炎患者的病房，日前維拉被安排入內工作，不過她上班時卻發現驚人情況，病房內的沒有護士佩戴口罩，不僅沒有N95口罩，甚至連普通醫用外科口罩都欠缺。
維拉在Instagram發布影片，並在帖文寫道醫院因為沒有足夠的口罩，而美國疾控中心（CDC）的標準亦只規定，需為病人進行霧化治療、上呼吸機或插喉時才需要戴口罩。無助的她只好問「我可以戴上自己的N95口罩來上班嗎？」，但上司拒絕她，唯有選擇辭職。
她接受傳媒訪問指，自己與患有罕見病的姊妹同住，因此如感染肺炎病毒，就會將其生命置於危險中，無奈下「以家人為先」，唯有毅然辭職。
短片在其個人Instagram獲得13萬次觀看，其後有更多醫護轉發至不同社交平台，因而喚醒社會對醫療裝備的關注，有人直言維拉的情況只是冰山一角，她為數以萬計在美國當護士的人發聲。
I chose 𝓂𝓎 𝓁𝒾𝒻𝑒 today... ⠀ & my family members who have pre-existing conditions that wouldn’t get a ventilator if they contracted #COVID19 from me ⠀ I had a different idea in mind when I got to my #ICU this morning; I expected to see ALL OF OUR #NURSES & STAFF wearing #N95 masks but 𝙣𝙤 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝘼𝙉𝙔𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙊𝙉... ⠀ Each ICU room had ‘make-shift’ ante-rooms attached to them created with plastic tarp & massive amounts of tape.. ⠀ A charge Nurse was passing out single N95 masks to nurses with a brown paper bag for them to store their mask in which was to be in inside their plastic ante-rooms & to 𝙗𝙚 𝙧𝙚-𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙧𝙚-𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙙𝙖𝙮... ⠀ I asked “well what if there’s possible contamination to that N95 mask..? What about my safety” ⠀ My manager told me “well our staff safety is our main priority right now ... if we get enough masks, we may consider having staff wear surgical masks in the weeks to come..” ⠀ I replied, “But it’s Airborne... those surgical masks won’t protect us ..” ⠀ My manager then tells me “ we’ve kept up with the CDC & it is only when the COVID patient has any aerosol type treatments like a ventilator, nasal cannula, nebulizer etc that’s it’s airborne..otherwise it’s droplet ..” ⠀ I replied “& 90% of our patients are intubated, paralyzed, & positive for COVID.. people not even in the hospital environment are spreading it .. we have to assume everyone is infected..especially in the hospital environment, & 𝕟𝕠 𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕖 𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟 𝕙𝕒𝕤 𝕒 𝕕𝕣𝕠𝕡𝕝𝕖𝕥 𝕞𝕒𝕤𝕜 𝕠𝕟” ⠀ I then told her of nurses wearing a surgical droplet masks on their units & now intubated & fighting for their lives ... ⠀ Tears were streaming down my face & fog in my glasses at this point.. ⠀ I thought to myself.. 𝘏𝘰𝘸 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘐 𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘳 𝘣𝘶𝘺 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘮𝘺 𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘴..? ⠀ I asked one last time pleading with tears in my eyes.. ⠀ “Can I please just wear 𝐦𝐲 𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐍𝟗𝟓 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐤... I understand we have a shortage but I have my OWN ” ⠀ My manager told me that they couldn’t allow me to wear it. ⠀ So I gave report, & left. ⠀ America is NOT prepared & Nurses are NOT safe. Plz DM me any telehealth jobs.