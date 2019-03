【衣著政治學】美國最年輕的女議員　竟因穿Designer brand受批評

「如果我今天穿著麻布袋,你們會嘲笑我,再從背後偷拍。如果我今天穿著最高級的時裝,你們還是一樣會嘲笑我,再從背後偷拍。」 “If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh& take a picture of my backside. If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside.”