【逃犯條例】張翔向港大師生發電郵重申反對暴力　無提收回譴責

《逃犯條例》爭議未平息，港大校友關注組、港大學生會等組織，近日要求校長張翔撤回上周「譴責暴力」聲明。約20名港大學生及舊生於今日（10日）下午2時，在校長室所在的鈕魯詩樓地下，向校長張翔遞交聲明。 張翔親自收下學生的聲明，承諾細閱。張翔晚上再向全校師生及校友發電郵，重申反對任何形式的暴力，沒有再「譴責」。他期望每個香港人都可以認真考慮社會問題的根本原因，再共同為社會努力。 （電郵全文見本文最底）

張翔（右一）今日下午在鈕魯詩樓地下，接收學生所交的聲明。（港大《學苑》圖片）

2000港大人聯署要求張翔回應三大訴求

港大學生、舊生及教職員發起聯署有近2,000人參加，聯署提出三大訴求，包括要求張翔收回7月3日發表的聲明，停止譴責示威者；承諾保障港大學生和教職員之言論自由，及參與示威、集會、遊行等社會運動之權益及承諾今後不會處分參與社會運動的學生及教職員，保障港大學術及研究自由。據港大《學苑》報道，張翔下午接過信件後承諾會細心閱讀聲明，希望能夠盡快回應學生訴求。

立法會大樓日前發生的暴力事件，令我深感痛心，破壞性的行動應予譴責。同時，我也呼籲各方理性而務實地努力解決紛爭，莫再訴諸對抗。在香港當前的困境下，我深信不同意見人士可以文明理性地共處; 而只要各方能夠主動開展積極對話，社會的裂痕始終會得到復和，相信各界都願意爲了更加美好的香港而求同存異。 港大校長張翔於3/7發表的聲明全文

I am disheartened by the violence that occurred in the Legislative Council building and would like to condemn such destructive acts. （立法會大樓日前發生的暴力事件，令我深感痛心，破壞性的行動應予譴責） 張翔7月3日的聲明

香港大學校長張翔本月3日回應回歸當日立法會衝突時，譴責事件為「破壞性行動」。(資料圖片)

Let me make it very clear that I am against violence, of any kind, by any party, and at any juncture. （我重申反對任何形式的暴力） 張翔7月10日的電郵

不過，三大訴求中，只有「承諾保障港大學生和教職員之言論自由」一項訴求有回應。張翔於晚上向師生及校友發出以《reaching out》（伸出援手）為題的電郵，雖然未再提譴責一詞，但稱反對任何形式的暴力。他稱作為科學家，他只是說出他的說話，並非為了取悅或責怪任何人。對於其餘兩個訴求，張翔未有再回應。

張翔又指，當他看到7月1日晚上發生的事情（示威者衝擊立法會）時，非常擔心年輕人的生命和安全，擔心會因此踏上不歸路（reach the point of no return）。他表示，香港大學一直擁抱多元化，一如既往，校方支持學生自由表達自由，關心他們的安全和幸福；至於學術自由，言論自由和集會自由是大學的核心價值觀，他保證會堅持這些價值觀。

此外，張翔稱留意到許多香港人本着和解和重建信任的精神發聲，包括前首席大法官李國能，但這只是一個癒合過程的開始。他認為每個香港人，包括當權者都要認真考慮社會問題的根本原因。他相信只有透過互相了解和明白，才可克服目前的挑戰和爭議。他促請社會各方擕手合作、集思廣益，為撕裂的社會共同努力。

港大校長張翔今日（10日）電郵全文（只有英文）

Dear students, colleagues, alumni and friends,

I wish to share my thoughts about the recent events. I have listened to your comments and I understand there are diverse views on my recent press statement. I also wish to take this opportunity to address concerns raised in open letters and petitions.

Let me make it very clear that I am against violence, of any kind, by any party, and at any juncture. As a scientist, I speak my mind. It was never my intention to please or to place blame.

When I saw what was happening on the night of July 1st, I was very worried for our citizens’ lives and safety, including that of young people. Like many of you, I feared the worst. I feared we would reach the point of no return.

At HKU, we embrace diversity. During the past weeks, many colleagues have engaged with our students in different ways. As always, we support our students in freely expressing themselves and we care about their safety and well-being. Academic freedom, freedom of expression, and freedom of assembly are core values of our University, and I pledge to uphold them.

Many in Hong Kong have now spoken in the spirit of reconciliation and rebuilding trust, including the Hon Andrew Li, the First Chief Justice of the HKSAR. But this is only the start of the healing process. We need everyone, including those in power, to seriously consider the underlying cause of the social issues and all the options and possibilities.

We have witnessed Hong Kong people taking to the streets peacefully. Let us continue our tradition of peaceful dissent and resolve our differences.

I decided to come to Hong Kong after 29 years in the USA, because Hong Kong is unique, and it has tremendous potential. I am still learning about this special place, but what I have noticed most in the year I have been here is the resilience of Hong Kong, its people and its youth.

Hong Kong faces many unprecedented challenges and contentious issues. But we shall only overcome them if we begin to reach out and understand each other. Please let us work together, and with our collective wisdom, reconcile our divided society for Hong Kong’s future.

Professor Xiang Zhang

President and Vice-Chancellor