【8.5罷工】浸大、科大、理大等：尊重教職員自由　中大：不追究

網民發起下周一（8月5日）全港罷工、罷市、罷課， 促港府答允民間五大訴求，包括完全撤回逃犯修例、成立獨立調查委員會檢視警方曾否濫用武力、不檢控及釋放示威者等。《香港01》向八間資助大學查詢下周一的安排，當中多間院校表示尊重員工表達意見的自由，但建議員工事先請假。
香港大學行政及財務副校長康諾恩今日向教職員發電郵，提及周日港島區集會及下周一全港大罷工一事。（資料圖片）
港大：料周一罷工會影響交通 員工師生可酌情決定、大學會彈性處理
其中港大行政及財務副校長康諾恩今日下午向教職員發電郵，表示周日（4日）港島區將有集會進行，提醒會在龍華街附近活動的師生留意人身安全。電郵中亦指出，周一有人發起罷工，而港大將維持開放，希望大學的保安能維持。康諾恩亦在電郵中表示，預計當日交通運輸系統將受到影響，表示大學會作彈性處理，而教職員、師生可按情況酌情決定。
康諾恩又說，希望參與罷工者按正常程序申請個人假或無薪假，若遇到問題可向部門的人力資源部同事查詢。
浸大、科大、理大、中大：尊重教職員表達意見自由
而香港浸會大學指，尊重教職員表達意見的權利，如同事需要缺勤，須據既定守則向上司申請休假。
香港科技大學表示，尊重員工和平理性地表達個人意見的自由，但提醒基於個人理由未能上班者，需按規定申請假期，而科大暫未統計申請下周一不上班的員工人數。
香港理工大學亦強調，尊重員工表達自由，而參與罷工屬員工個人決定，在不影響大學運作的大前題下，各主管將按大學既定的人事管理程序作安排。
而中大同樣強調尊重員工表達意見的自由，重申不會對參與下周一罷工的僱員採取任何處分或追究行動，而各部門會因應情況作出適切安排，盡力維持大學正常運作。
城大表示，在下星期一（8月5日）將如常辦公，活動及服務正常，對於近日有號召「全民大罷工」的傳言，城大需要進一步了解。
嶺大：尊重教職員個人意願 會調配人手確保教學及行政部門運作
嶺南大學回覆指，現時只有少數學生在校修讀夏季課程，相關課堂及校園活動會按既定時間表進行，而各教學及行政部門將會在下周一如常運作。嶺大亦表示，在尊重教職員個人意願的大前提下，如有員工因任何原因未能返回校園，其部門主管會作出適當的人手調配，以確保服務及運作不受影響。
香港教育大學則表示，會密切留意人手安排，以維持大學的正常運作；而據教大員工手冊，因各種原因缺勤的教職員可按程序申請，部門主管會作相關考慮。
Dear Colleagues, I am writing to advise you about possible disruption that may impact on the University over the weekend and on Monday. We understand that a rally will take place in Kennedy Town on Sunday. This may impact directly on staff and students living in that area, particularly in the Residential Colleges at Lung Wah Street. You should be mindful of your own safety and that of others. Transport to and from the Main Campus via the MTR at Kennedy Town and HKU Stations may also be affected. As you may be aware, there has been a call for a general strike on Monday. The University will be open for business as usual, and we expect the Estates, Safety and Security teams will operate as normal. We do however anticipate further disruption to transport. Staff and students should exercise discretion when making travelling arrangements to and from the University and the University will continue to allow flexibility. Colleagues who wish to join the strike and be excused from duty that day may follow the normal procedures and apply for personal leave or unpaid leave, depending on the circumstances of the case. If you have any further questions, please contact the respective colleagues in the Human Resource Section serving your department/office. Be careful, Steve