【8.5罷工】浸大、科大、理大等：尊重教職員自由　中大：不追究

Dear Colleagues, I am writing to advise you about possible disruption that may impact on the University over the weekend and on Monday. We understand that a rally will take place in Kennedy Town on Sunday. This may impact directly on staff and students living in that area, particularly in the Residential Colleges at Lung Wah Street. You should be mindful of your own safety and that of others. Transport to and from the Main Campus via the MTR at Kennedy Town and HKU Stations may also be affected. As you may be aware, there has been a call for a general strike on Monday. The University will be open for business as usual, and we expect the Estates, Safety and Security teams will operate as normal. We do however anticipate further disruption to transport. Staff and students should exercise discretion when making travelling arrangements to and from the University and the University will continue to allow flexibility. Colleagues who wish to join the strike and be excused from duty that day may follow the normal procedures and apply for personal leave or unpaid leave, depending on the circumstances of the case. If you have any further questions, please contact the respective colleagues in the Human Resource Section serving your department/office. Be careful, Steve