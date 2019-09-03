【太子衝突】錢大康向警提供相關證據　方仲賢涉盜竊被捕終獲釋

浸大學生會會長方仲賢昨日（2日）到中大出席罷課集會後，在旺角區吃晚飯期間被警員截查時，被搜出帶有他人遺失的銀包，因而被以「盜竊罪」拘捕。浸大校長錢大康今日（3日）向師生發英文電郵，指據校方所知，方仲賢只是代為保管失物，並已告之失主歸還；錢一直與負責的警方人員保持聯絡，並提供所需證據。浸大學生會下午近3時半表示，方仲賢獲釋。

浸大學生會會長方仲賢（紅圈示）在基榮小學對開被截查後帶走。（陳永武攝）

浸大學生會在會長方仲賢被捕後，浸大編委會曾出示對話截圖，證明方仲賢已相約物主交還失物，又引述物主表示同意方仲賢暫時保管財物，不理解警方舉動。浸大學生會要求警方馬上釋放方仲賢。

浸大校長錢大康今日（3日）向全體師生發電郵，他稱校方十分關注事件，強調據校方所知，方仲賢只是代為保管失物，並已告之失主會歸還。錢稱一直與警方保持聯繫並提供相關資料，敦促警方盡快釋放方。錢又說，校方將繼續跟進事件，並協助方及其家人。

浸大學生會會長方仲賢繼上月6日在深水埗購買雷射筆時而涉嫌「藏有攻擊性武器」後，不足一個月內再度被捕。（資料圖片／羅君豪攝）

方仲賢母親在兒子被捕後接受傳媒訪問，透露兒子只是拾獲他人銀包，已聯絡物主，有電郵作證，對於警方恰巧再度拘捕他，質疑事有蹊蹺，「（阿賢）好受警方特別關注！」

【浸大校長錢大康給師生的電郵全文】



Dear Students, Colleagues and Alumni,

Arrest of SU President

You may be aware that Mr Fong Chung Yin Keith, President of the Students’ Union, was arrested by the police in the early hours of this morning. Keith was allegedly found in possession of a wallet which belongs to another HKBU student. He was arrested for theft.

The University is deeply concerned. Our colleagues from the Office of Student Affairs have been liaising closely with the Students’ Union. Keith is now being detained in hospital. From the information available, he kept the wallet in custody for return to the owner. He had contacted the owner and made arrangements to return the wallet last night well before his arrest. I have been in touch with the police to offer relevant information, and have urged the police to release him as soon as possible.

The University will continue to follow up the case and assist Keith and his family. We will ensure that the case is handled properly and fairly.

Yours sincerely,



Roland T Chin

President

3 September 2019