監警會國際專家組退出　政府發聲明：將研究報告所有建議

政府發言人表示，監警會現時正根據《獨立監察警方處理投訴委員會條例》，特別是第8條賦予它的權力，主動審視近月的大型公眾活動，並竭力在2020年初就審視工作發表首階段性報告。行政長官及警隊已表明全力支持及配合有關審視工作。

監警會早前成立國際專家小組，就審視工作向監警會提出意見。當局指，留意到監警會表示其處理審視工作的專案組在撰寫報告時會慎重考慮國際專家小組建議，並將竭盡所能呈交公平公正、反映事件實情的報告。

港府：呼籲公眾予監警會時間空間

政府將密切關注審視結果，仔細研究審視報告的所有建議，才決定採取任何跟進行動。當局再次呼籲公眾給予監警會時間和空間完成這項複雜的審視工作。

《華爾街日報》今日（11日）報道，國際專家組決定請辭。報道引述國際專家組指，監警會缺乏足夠調查權力，從而滿足香港市民期望，專家組無法與監警會協調出有效支持研究報告的機制，因此專家組決定請辭。

報道引述Clifford Stott指，他們建議監警會應被賦予權力，以傳召及保護證人、搜集證據等。報道又指，專家組認為，尤其在未政府未有明確表示是否成立獨立調查委員會時，具有公信力的監警會報告十分重要。

梁定邦下午回應指，期望來年1月初能公布「事實性報告」，將監警會收集的事實公諸於世，未來仍有3至4個報告繼續進行，目前仍未進入建議階段，正集中蒐證、事實性報告。

梁定邦強調，五人國際專家小組並非辭職，而是他們已完成「階段性工作」，所以先行退出。

五位監警會專家組小組主席為曾任英女王警察監察局總督察的Sir Denis O'Connor，其餘成員包括：新西蘭警察行為獨立調查局主席Colin Doherty法官、澳洲新南威爾斯州執法與行動委員會總監Hon Michael F Adams QC、英國基爾大學自然科學研究院院長Clifford Stott教授，以及加拿大公民監察執法協會前主席 Gerry McNeilly。

監警會五人國際專家小組聲明全文

In November 2019 the International Experts Panel (IEP) visited the Hong Kong Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) to assist them in the development of their ‘Thematic Study’ on the protests, confrontations and policing. While we assessed that meaningful progress had been made in data collection and analysis, we ultimately concluded that a crucial shortfall was evident in the powers, capacity and independent investigative capability of IPCC.

Given the scale and complexity of events subject to its Thematic Study, we determined that addressing at least the capacity and investigative capability shortfalls, would be necessary in order for the IPCC to begin to meet the standards citizens of Hong Kong would be likely to require of a police watchdog operating in a society that values freedoms and rights.

Since then, dialogue with the IPCC has not led to any agreed process through which the IEP would be able to effectively support the Thematic Study any further at this stage. As a result, the IEP has taken the decision to formally stand aside from its role. As a group we remain committed to supporting and engaging with the IPCC, if and when it develops the necessary capabilities and provides its draft interim report on the protests, confrontations and policing of events between June and September 2019.