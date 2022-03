本港死亡率超英美韓星　港大專家剖析低疫苗接種率遇上三問題

過去一年,科學界普遍共識,疫苗可以顯著降低死於新冠肺炎風險,但不幸地,香港長者要用「性命」去證明這一點。(Getting vaccinated dramatically reduces your risk of dying of COVID-19. There has been universal scientific consensus on this for more than an year. Unfortunately, many elderly in Hong Kong discovered this the hard way. )

香港大學醫學院微生物學系臨床助理教授薛達